St George Illawarra release statement on stood-down player Talatau Amone

Following Talatau 'Junior' Amone's sentencing in Wollongong Local Court on Monday, December 11, St George Illawarra have released a statement regarding the decision.
Amone narrowly avoided time behind bars in the decision for a violent rooftop hammer attack.
Junior was sentenced to two years' imprisonment, to be served in the community by way of an intensive correction order. He must also perform 300 hours of unpaid community service work.
In the wake of the outcome, Amone's NRL club the Dragons released the following statement:
The Dragons acknowledge the two-year Intensive Corrections Order that was handed down to player Talatau Amone today," the statement read.
"The club will now work closely with the NRL Integrity Unit to determine the appropriate next steps.
"An update will be provided once this process has been completed."
Amone was stood down from playing in the NRL after he and his dad were found guilty of arming themselves with hammers and attacking a tradie.
The 21-year-old five-eighth and his 47-year-old father Talatau Amone were arrested in November last year after two tradesmen were confronted by three men armed with hammers in Warrawong, a suburb of Wollongong.
One of the tradesmen was allegedly pushed off a roof, falling two metres and sustaining injuries to his wrists, arms and hip.
After being charged, Junior Amone became subject to the NRL's "no-fault stand down" policy, which suspends players from lining up in games while facing charges that carry maximum terms of 11 or more years in prison.
But when the 21-year-old's case was moved from the district to local court and his maximum sentence was reduced to five years, the NRL cleared him to return for the 2023 season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.