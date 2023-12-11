Illawarra Mercurysport
St George Illawarra release statement on stood-down player Talatau Amone

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
Updated December 11 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:42pm
Talatau Amone was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court on Monday, December 11. Picture by Adam McLean
Talatau Amone was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court on Monday, December 11. Picture by Adam McLean

Following Talatau 'Junior' Amone's sentencing in Wollongong Local Court on Monday, December 11, St George Illawarra have released a statement regarding the decision.

More from Dragons Den
