Hawks' Next Star ready to explode after breakout outing against Perth

A season high eight points.
A slam dunk which had the WIN Entertainment Centre crowd up off their chairs.
Two crucial assists which led to valuable points for his Illawarra Hawks team-mates to ward off a potential Perth Wildcats fightback.
It's fair to say it was a good night at the office for AJ Johnson last Friday night.
This view was shared by Hawks interim coach Justin Tatum, who is banking on Illawarra's Next Star to keep on improving as the season goes on.
Johnson, who also pulled down three boards, executed one steal and a blocked shot in 14.16 minutes of game time, played a crucial role as the Hawks improved to a 4-8 win/loss record following their 100-82 win over the Wildcats in Wollongong.
"AJ did a great job," Tatum said.
"He is another guy that's been working diligently in practise trying to figure out how he can embrace himself with us in games.
"Tonight was a great night for him, back in the home crowd.
"We keep things really simple for him, allow him to be who he is, and once he seen the shot go in, he was all downhill from there."
The Californian born 6'6 combo guard told the Mercury he was enjoying the extended game-time he was getting under Tatum's coaching.
The 19-year-old added he had learned also just to pay attention to detail.
"It's about understanding the little things that's going on, whether it's offence or defence or like the sets that we're running, you know, getting a good shot looking at the shot clock, you know, things like that, just little things," he said.
"I feel like this is a big part of my development. Going through this with the team, you know just battling with them, working towards getting better every single day with them.
"I feel like all the adversity that we're going through is just building a lot of character, building a lot of mental toughness and a competitive edge and stuff like that."
Johnson added he was ready to deliver on what's expected of him from coach Tatum and help the team win, starting with this Saturday night's showdown in Melbourne against the South East Melbourne Phoenix.
"He wants me to get downhill, make plays for myself and others and play defence. When I'm on the court he wants me to add a spark to the team, get us going, whether it's offence or defence.
"Personally I'm just looking to get better every single day, just work on my weaknesses and strengths and just continue to grow and understand the game at a higher level.
"But really it's about trying to get better every single day. That's my main goal."
After finishing at Southern California Academy, Johnson had initially committed to attend the University of Texas, but ended up having a change of heart and rather than join the Longhorns for what was likely one season, opted for the Next Stars program in the NBL.
Five months later Johnson said he was adapting well to life in Australia and was looking to play well for the Hawks and enhance his prospects of being a first round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft.
"A lot of this stuff reminds me of home, you know the environment we live in, the people are really nice. It reminds me a lot of back home, so it's like a pretty easy adjustment," he said.
"But I would say just being away from my family, being so far away from home and then like going through some adversity, that on top of it just makes it a lot.
"But I think that's just building a lot of character and a lot of mental toughness in me, and I'm just growing."
