Wollongong Wolves kids no longer need to look elsewhere for stardom

We have heard what the National Second Tier confirmation means to the Wolves as a whole, but what does it mean for the kids playing at the club right now?
Wolves junior-turned senior Damon Gray knows all too well just how big of an impact entry into Football Australia's National Second Tier will be for Illawarra's future generations.
The now 18-year-old made his first grade debut in David Carney's team in 2023.
The Unanderra native has been at the club since he was 11. Now a senior, he said that the opportunity to play with the Wolves from the juniors all the way through for the first team was something he had always wanted to do. But the added incentive of playing for the Wolves in a national, professional competition had now made him even hungrier to impress.
In the past players would have had to move away from the Wolves if they wanted to reach the professional level. Former youth players such as Tate Russell, Zac De Jesus and Phillip Cancar have all left their junior club to achieve great things in the A-League and abroad.
Even before the A-League era when the Wolves were in the National Soccer League - a competition they won twice - great local products like Scott Chipperfield and Alvin Ceccoli did not have to leave the region to play at the highest level in Australia.
Now with the National Second Tier slated to start in early 2025, players like Gray and junior superstars will again no longer need to look elsewhere for the best chance at stardom.
That is something that should be celebrated according to Gray.
"It's a real big thing especially from my perspective coming through the club I played with since the under 11s and now I'm in the first team squad," he said.
"Like that could be me next year having an opportunity to play on a big stage in front of a lot of eyes. I didn't really see the Wolves in the NSL days. Obviously I hear about it a lot and how big of a club they were around Australia but to see them be able to get back in that national spotlight, playing on TV all over the country is really big.
"When you watch first grade especially when I first joined in the juniors you think it's so far away and it's such a high level. But as you keep going through the grades you get closer and closer and eventually I got my opportunity and now I'm part of the first team.
"Even more so now with the new National Second Tier, it just gives the younger players a lot to strive for at the Wolves. It doesn't give them a reason to want to go and leave for the Wanderers or Sydney FC."
Gray will line up for Carney's Wolves team in the National Premier League in 2024 where the squad will all be fighting for the chance to be part of the 2025 National Second Tier squad.
The youngster said it was quite an achievement for him personally to come all the way through the juniors and be rewarded with a first team contract.
"I signed the contract at the end of last season and it was a really big occasion for me," Gray added.
"Being able to sit down with Dave who's obviously got a world of experience playing and now coaching and to just hear from him that he values me as a player and wants me to be in the squad was really big to hear.
"For me it's just aim as high as possible next year. I want to be breaking into the starting 11, that's my goal. I want to be scoring double digits. Me and Carney have spoken about it, he wants me in the double digits so that's my goal for this year."
