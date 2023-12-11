State cabinet's flying visit to the Illawarra leaves sour taste

South Coast residents have aired disappointment there have been no plans for key state politicians to visit the region and hear their concerns, despite NSW cabinet ministers visiting Wollongong at the weekend.
Premier Chris Minns and key politicians met with mayors, business figures, education and union leaders, but didn't attempt a "community cabinet" forum like a similar event in Western Sydney months earlier.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully assured residents the group left with a "greater understanding" of the needs and pressures on the region but also didn't flag a revisit to chat with residents in the future.
"The issue's front and centre of those discussions included health, transport, jobs and the capacity for Wollongong and the Illawarra to be at the forefront of the Minns Government's agenda on housing, the renewable energy roadmap, and domestic manufacturing," Mr Scully said.
"It has been years since similar detailed discussions were held with the entire cabinet in Wollongong."
Chris Maguire from Fairy Meadow wasn't convinced and claimed Western Sydney suburbs were more popular with the Premier and Wollongong had been forgotten.
"He's looking after them, it's crap. They forgot about Wollongong, that the steelworks built," he said.
Brian Greenhalgh of Dapto had similar sentiments and would love the opportunity to chat with these decision-makers in his hometown.
"He's not looking out for the small people," he said.
Steve Gray visiting from Narooma was equally disappointed there were no upcoming plans for a community cabinet in the Illawarra or South Coast but did feel Premier Minns was "doing better than some".
"There's lots of problems - there's the cost of living, housing, crime, education, health. They're all things he's got to deal with."
Nurse Rachel Dowdeswell of Calderwood welcomed a community cabinet in the future, as especially in her line of work life was not getting easier.
"How is he [the Premier] planning on better looking after our healthcare staff? We look after everyone else so how is he looking after us?" she asked.
Healthcare was also an issue for Amanda Jarrett of Lake Illawarra but felt the controversial offshore wind farm proposal would also be a hot topic of conversation in a forum setting
North Wollongong student Yobin Pun would also be keen to see a community cabinet in the region and chat with residents like him about transport.
"In Sydney, we wait three or four minutes for a train but here it's like 30 minutes."
Meantime, Kiama MP Gareth Ward demanded for answers from Premier Chris Minns as to why they "treated the Illawarra differently to Western Sydney", and labelled the weekend's visit a "kerfuffle".
The last cabinet meeting held in the Illawarra was in Kiama in August 2011, and previously in Wollongong in June 2010. The cabinet did meet in Nowra in November 2013.
