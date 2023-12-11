Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

State cabinet's flying visit to the Illawarra leaves sour taste

Desiree Savage
RT
By Desiree Savage, and Rosie Thomas
Updated December 11 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overall, there was definitely a sense that the Premier could do more to make his presence felt in communities across the Illawarra. Pictures by Adam McLean.
Overall, there was definitely a sense that the Premier could do more to make his presence felt in communities across the Illawarra. Pictures by Adam McLean.

South Coast residents have aired disappointment there have been no plans for key state politicians to visit the region and hear their concerns, despite NSW cabinet ministers visiting Wollongong at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

RT

Rosie Thomas

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.