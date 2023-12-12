Supermarkets form part of West Dapto town centre master plan

An "ad hoc" approach to creating town centres is not what the growing West Dapto area needs, according to Wollongong City Council.
At Monday night's council meeting the councillors voted to place a draft master plan of the future Fowlers village centre and Marshall Mount town centre on public exhibition.
The former will form part of Stage Three of the West Dapto Urban Release Area (WDURA), while the latter will see the light of day in Stage Five.
More broadly, the West Dapto area will feature three town centres known as Bong Bong, Darkes and Marshall Mount and five new village centres referred to as Wongawilli, Jersey Farm, Fowlers, Huntley and Avondale.
Both the town centres and village centres will contain a mix of retail - including a supermarket - and residential.
The council's business paper noted early planning was needed to ensure a focused development.
"Without a centres master plan approach there is risk that each centre of WDURA will be planned in an ad hoc fashion and in response to individual development application processes," the council papers stated.
"Many centres and their surrounds are made up of fragmented land ownership which is the case at Marshall Mount town centre.
Cr Ann Martin said that, even though the centres included possible supermarkets and other retail options, they weren't planned as a replacement for the Dapto CBD.
"The thing I'd like also to remind people is that this is not meant to compete with Dapto central," Cr Martin said.
"These neighbourhood centres are around ensuring that as each of those towns and villages grow that there's a considered thought as to where retail and community services would be placed. The change to where we've been with our thinking is to ensure that there is some housing around those city centres."
However, Cr Dom Figliomeni raised concerns about the number of town and village centres and the potential commercial impacts.
"I do hear Cr Martin say it's not going to compete with Dapto, it's not the intention," Cr Figliomeni said.
"But it does provide for three town centres and five villages for a population of 56,000 which is what is forecast. To me it seems quite excessive because each one of these, to really make them work, you always need an anchor tenant or anchor tenants to attract people into the area."
With the coming Christmas holidays, the draft master plan will go on public exhibition in February 2024.
