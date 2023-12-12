Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Supermarkets form part of West Dapto town centre master plan

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 12 2023 - 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An "ad hoc" approach to creating town centres is not what the growing West Dapto area needs, according to Wollongong City Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.