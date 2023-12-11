Domestic violence survivor speaks out after Shellharbour man jailed for 12 years

Warning: This story contains details of violence that some readers may find distressing.
A domestic violence survivor has delivered a powerful statement to her ex-partner before he was sentenced for inflicting repeated violence against her while she was heavily pregnant.
Tianna Humphreys spoke of how she chose David Richard Matthews over and over, but that she eventually became a shell of her former self after he degraded her and subjected her to unthinkable acts.
"I chose to believe in you. I chose to have faith in you," Humphreys, 27, said through tears at Wollongong District Court on Wednesday.
"I chose you after you belittled me. I chose you after you punched and kicked me. I chose you after you choked me. I chose you after every time you raped me.
"Although I chose to forgive you, I also chose to never forget your choices.
"How you chose to make me never feel good enough. How you chose to make me relive the trauma you inflicted."
Matthews, from Shellharbour, was sentenced to 12 years jail for a series of horrifying acts he committed over a three-year period.
Ms Humphreys felt relief the court process was over after enduring a three-week trial in August, however, no sentence felt justifiable for the pain she now lives with.
"I'm relieved but it still hurts ... it hurts because I can't have my picture perfect family," Ms Humphreys said outside the courthouse.
"I was with David from the age of 21 ... so all of my early twenties are gone ... and I have to now reshape my entire life because he's just destroyed it.
"And what, he gets to sit in prison for 12 years. That's it."
A jury found Matthews guilty of nine out of 10 charges, including intentionally choking a person with recklessness, three counts of sexual intercourse without consent, and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He assaulted Ms Humphreys when she was pregnant by pushing her out of a bed and kicking her in the back just before Christmas in 2020.
Matthews continued to violently bash her and threw a hard plastic supermarket basket into her legs.
Ms Humphreys fled to her relatives in Queensland soon after, however, Matthews followed her there before they then returned to the Illawarra.
Over the months that followed, Matthews became increasingly volatile and paranoid. On one occasion, he violently assaulted Ms Humphreys and put her in a headlock while she was heavily pregnant.
She felt a "pop" in her abdomen and felt labour pains the following week. She was taken to Wollongong Hospital where her baby was stillborn.
Matthews was found guilty of the assault, but not for causing the stillbirth. He was found guilty of raping Ms Humphreys three times on the evening before the stillborn child's funeral.
Ms Humphreys stood with her back to Matthews who was seated in the dock as read out the statement she penned. Despite feeling "terrified", she felt compelled to say the words in court herself.
"I needed to say it. I couldn't have anyone else read it for me, because it was what happened to me," she said.
"I wish I could have turned around and looked at him, but the back of my head is all he deserves now."
Ms Humphreys thanked the Lake Illawarra detectives and her legal team for their support and urged anyone who is experiencing domestic violence to talk to someone about it.
"Talk to anyone, talk to your friends. Just talk to someone because someone is bound to listen," she said.
"Don't protect them (perpetrators) anymore because if you protect them, then they're just going to keep doing it.
"I probably couldn't have done anything without (detective) Jo White and (my best friend) Caitlin."
Defence barrister Scott Fraser said Matthews maintains his innocence.
He received a non-parole period of nine years. With time already served, Matthews will become eligible for parole in July 2030.
