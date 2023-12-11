Eight people saved in 'frantic and desperate' surf rescue at Austinmer Beach

Five teenagers have been rushed to hospital after a mass rescue where eight people got caught in a rip at Austinmer Beach.
Off-duty lifesavers just happened to be at the surf club for their monthly committee meeting when they suddenly heard screaming around 7.10pm on Monday, December 11.
They rushed outside and saw five teenagers stuck in a rip at the southern end of the beach near the rock platform.
By the time lifesavers grabbed rescue boards and tubes and made it to the sand, another three people had gone into the water to help the teens and they had also become stuck in the rip.
"It turned into a mass rescue of eight people who needed rescuing," Surf Life Saving Illawarra duty officer Anthony Turner said.
"Two young local board riders, they were teenagers, put their lives at risk and kept them [the teens] afloat until lifesavers got there."
The lives of those caught in the rip were still at grave risk, even once lifesavers reached them in the ocean.
"They were coughing up water, they were exhausted and they had hyperthermia," Mr Turner said.
Lifesavers dragged the struggling swimmers back to the sand using boards, and the beach became a make-shift hospital.
"One or two were drifting in and out and wanting to fall asleep," Mr Turner said of the swimmers.
"They were vomiting up water and had very pale lips.
"It was a frantic and desperate situation."
An off-duty doctor who happened to be at the beach helped give oxygen therapy to those who were rescued.
The five teenagers, who were a mix of males and females, were rushed to hospital for further medical treatment.
"When people swallow water that's a near drowning and that's why five people were transported to hospital with various degrees of complications," Mr Turner said.
The Mercury understand the five teens had travelled from Campbelltown for an after work swim when they got stuck in the rip.
Mr Turner said 14 lifesavers were involved in the rescue and many said it was very confronting.
"This could have been a tragic outcome at Austinmer Beach," he said.
With more hot weather predicted this week and across summer, people are urged to only swim at patrolled beaches.
"If there's no red and yellow flags flying and there's no lifesavers or lifeguards please avoid swimming," Mr Turner said.
Patrol hours vary at beaches, for information on hours, rip currents and beach safety visit Beachsafe at beachsafe.org.au.
More to come.
