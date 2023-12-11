Illawarra Mercury
Eight people saved in 'frantic and desperate' surf rescue at Austinmer Beach

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated December 12 2023 - 8:34am, first published 7:08am
Swimmers being treated on Austinmer Beach after being rescued on the evening of Monday, December 11, 2023. Picture by Austinmer Surf Life Saving Club
Swimmers being treated on Austinmer Beach after being rescued on the evening of Monday, December 11, 2023. Picture by Austinmer Surf Life Saving Club

Five teenagers have been rushed to hospital after a mass rescue where eight people got caught in a rip at Austinmer Beach.

