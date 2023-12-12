The Mercury in 1918: Man breaks his neck in an unusual way

A blacksmith in Keira Street managed to break his neck just by turning his head.
According to a report in the Mercury Walter Castles was shoeing a pony in his shop when he turned his head to look for a rasp.
At that point, the pony became "restive" and he had to turn his head back.
"In doing so he, as well as others present, heard a distinct crack," the Mercury reported.
For a half-hour after the incident Mr Castles felt no pain but then it got so bad he had to go and seek medical attention. Nowhere in the Mercury's report was it suggested that the pony kicked him.
After a few days in Wollongong he went to Sydney to see a specialist.
"By means of the X-rays it was discovered that the first vertebrae of his neck had been fractured," the Mercury wrote.
"Mr Castles is home again and is suffering little pain, but is compelled to keep his head in one position."
