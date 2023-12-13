Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 2015: Plans for a bigger mosque in Gwynneville

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 13 2023 - 12:30pm
Plans to upgrade the Omar Mosque in Foley Street, Gwynneville, were lodged with Wollongong City Council in 2015. Picture by Anna Warr
Plans to upgrade the Omar Mosque in Foley Street, Gwynneville, were lodged with Wollongong City Council in 2015. Picture by Anna Warr

Looking back at December 14, 2015

The 20-year old Omar Mosque in Gwynneville is slated to get a whole lot bigger.

