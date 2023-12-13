The Mercury in 2015: Plans for a bigger mosque in Gwynneville

The 20-year old Omar Mosque in Gwynneville is slated to get a whole lot bigger.
The Wollongong Islamic Centre has lodged expansion plans with Wollongong City Council to build a three-storey mosque.
Also planned for the site is a cultural centre, youth centre, offices, a gymnasium and basement parking for 39 cars in what is a $2.83 million development.
According to the development application, the 300-strong congregation has outgrown its existing mosque.
The university's 800-plus Muslim students make up a high proportion of worshippers, the plans said, while the city's resident Muslim population is expected to grow.
Constructed in white masonry with a 13-metre green dome and minarets, the centre acknowledges the mosque would stand out.
"While distinctly different from the surrounding residential appearance, scale and form, it is considered that the proposed building can be a feature building within the locality," the application stated.
