Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Olympics injury setback for Wollongong swimming champion Emma McKeon

By Murray Wenzel
December 12 2023 - 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma McKeon (right) has withdrawn from the Queensland swimming championships due to a muscle tear. Picture - Kyodo via AP
Emma McKeon (right) has withdrawn from the Queensland swimming championships due to a muscle tear. Picture - Kyodo via AP

Emma McKeon's Paris Olympics preparations have taken a hit after it was revealed Australia's most decorated Games athlete is battling a torn muscle under her armpit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.