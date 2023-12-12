'This is my home': Jed Holloway and his NSW Waratahs training in Wollongong

Former Woonona Shamrocks junior Jed Holloway was feeling a bit apprehensive training at Vikings Oval with his NSW Waratahs team-mates this week.
But the Mount Ousley resident decided to look on the upside of being close to home and getting the opportunity to show his team-mates some of the delights his home town of Wollongong has to offer.
"With the rivalry between the two teams they'd be kicking up a storm to know that I'm down here at the Vikings......but it's great to get the Tahs down into the Illawarra and we really appreciate the Vikings giving us the field for the next couple of days.
"It's awesome to be down here," Holloway said.
The 31-year-old and his fellow Tahs are training in Wollongong for the rest of the week.
On Monday night the Waratahs held an open training session and coaching clinic at Vikings Oval.
It was here that the Mercury spoke to Holloway, who opened up on everything from growing up in Wollongong to his frustration at missing out on the Wallabies World Cup side and how the Waratahs will fare in 2024.
World Cup snub:
"Missing out on a World Cup hurts. It's probably most likely my best chance gone to play in a World Cup but it's part of footy.
"The coach wanted to go in a different direction and stir it up a bit. It is what it is. I'm focused on this year at the Tahs and proving him wrong."
Waratahs:
The big No 8 said the Waratahs were primed to deliver a better showing in 2024.
"I wouldn't say it's a young team, we've been young the last couple of years but the boys are developing into men," Holloway said.
"You've got Angus Bell another year older, Archer Holz, Tane Edmed, all those young guys who were around that 20-year age group two years ago when we went really well, didn't go as well last year, but have really matured into young leaders and are ready to step up.
"It's exciting .
"It's been a whole different preseason here. We're doing things a bit differently to be better than last year because obviously we weren't satisfied with basically having a very similar season from our 22 season.
"So we're changing things up, we're really keen to start ripping in the games after Christmas. Hopefully all the proof will be out on the paddock."
Growing up in Wollongong
Holloway said he has loved living in the Wollongong area and it was always a special occasion for him when the Waratahs came to town.
"Me and my wife lived at Fairy Meadow for a bit and then we bought a place in Mount Ousley," he said.
"I love this area. I was born in Thirroul. My parents owned North Wollongong Kiosk, which is now known as Diggies, for 18 years back in the early 2000's.
"I love this area, we got a lot of family friends in the area. I consider this place home so it's great to be down here.
"I've already had my sister sharing a list of cafes for boys to go to in their time off, because although it is only an hour away not many people come down this way.
"To me it makes it a bit special but in terms of the rugby sense the area gets a bit neglected because you're kind of in between Brumbies and Waratahs territory.
"I think the main reason for us to be here is to kind of bridge that gap and repair that relationship because rugby is very strong in the Illawarra, I've witnessed it first hand,"
