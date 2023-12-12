A reflection on the Premier League season that was and what's to come

Plenty of time has now passed to reflect on what was a stellar Illawarra Premier League season.
In the end, Coniston were triumphant on the final day of the 2023 competition at WIN Stadium, but not before Albion Park put together a sensational run to claim not only the league championship, but the club championship as well.
Twenty-two games plus finals were played in the season for the first time since 2019 due to two COVID-interrupted campaigns as well as wet weather destroying any chance of consistent fixtures in 2022.
There were some great stories along the way, such as Coniston FC legend Franc Pierro steering his beloved club to a title, the newly-promoted Helensburgh being the only unbeaten side with Albion Park for weeks, along with massive upsets such as South Coast beating rivals the White Eagles on their home turf.
Mercury reporters were there every step of the way.
Early pre-season predictions saw the usual suspects Wollongong United and Wollongong Olympic to be the front runners once again.
Players and fans alike were chomping at the bit to get a full season going following interruptions of the previous years.
From the off, the Illawarra Premier League was back with a six-goal thriller in what would be the grand final match later in the season between Cringila and Coniston.
It was fitting that eventual George Naylor Medallist Peter Simonoski bagged the first goal of the season nine minutes into the contest.
Despite the six goals, that wasn't the biggest talking point. Four red cards were dished out within 50 minutes of the contest, leaving Coniston with eight players for the majority of the second half.
Twenty-eight goals were scored in the opening round and teams like Albion Park, Cringila and Coniston set the pace for the rest of the competition.
We weren't kidding when we say that Albion Park in particular started at a rate of knots.
In fact, the White Eagles did a tremendous job to go through the first half of their campaign undefeated, which was highlighted by a big win over defending premiers Wollongong United (4-1).
At one point, the Mercury started to wonder if Park could go through the whole season unbeaten... and then they hit an unexpected road block in early June, falling 2-1 to South Coast United.
Elsewhere, Jorge De Matos's young Lions continued to show plenty of maturity, with the side only suffering one defeat (2-1 to Park) in the first half of the season.
Coniston, as mentioned earlier, also set the pace early. However, their campaign went slightly off track in April/May when they parted ways with coach Rob Jonovski and also lost three matches on the trot.
The reins were then taken by Franc Pierro - but more on that appointment later.
Meanwhile, in a quick look around the league, Helensburgh seemed destined to draw with everyone; 2022 grand finalists Wollongong Olympic were yet to hit top straps; United were definitely underwhelming and, unfortunately, Bellambi continued to rack up the defeats.
Coniston's season threatened to derail with Jonovski parting ways with the club.
The appointment of Pierro - a man who led them as a captain first in the Community League all the way to the Premier League - was widely applauded.
Results on the pitch (understandably) didn't immediately come to fruition.
Following their 1-0 loss to South Coast - which was Jonovski's last game as coach - Coniston went on a run of only one win in five matches, putting them in danger of missing out on the top five.
But an 8-0 result against Bellambi was the catalyst for their rise back up the table. Pierro had his team humming, winning five in a row including a 2-0 win against defending league champions Wollongong United.
They finished the season in fourth in the end. They did go on a three match winless run to finish the regular round robin fixtures but when they hit finals, they were a different beast.
Whilst they were probably expected to beat Bulli in the first round of finals, from there they were written off.
That didn't seem to bother them in the slightest, pulling off three upsets in a row against defending grand final winners Olympic, then league champs Albion Park before spoiling Cringila's party in the grand final to lift the trophy.
"I'm ecstatic mate, the guys really deserve it - I'm so proud of them. Everyone at the club is so proud of them. We saw today what we can do," Pierro said following the grand final win.
"We knew we could get to this point and we showed that now. Before the game started, we were confident all week that we could take it out. And they've just come here today and done just that.
"We came from seventh to taking out a grand final. It was one step as a time as we always said and the guys are the ones that believed in the process. Now they're seeing that come to fruition.
"It's incredible. We will remember this forever."
If there is one team that is hard to really pinpoint where it all went right - and wrong - for in 2023, it's Wollongong Olympic.
After breaking through for a superb grand final victory last year, and adding some more pieces to their squad (including Guy Knight and Nick Littler), big things were expected for Matt Bailey's men this year. However, inconsistency plagued Olympic throughout the campaign, while injuries also played their part.
Olympic went through the first month unbeaten, before copping a 3-0 defeat to Port Kembla. They continued to have yo-yo results during the middle part of their campaign, however, the killer blow came in round 15 when they were thumped 7-1 by Bulli.
It turned out to be the wake up call that was needed, and they did finish the second half of the season with a wet sail (including winning the Bampton Cup title), before being knocked out in week two of the finals.
Meanwhile, it was an even tougher season for Olympic's biggest rivals, United.
Coach Billy Tsovolos had enjoyed a dream maiden campaign at the helm in 2022, but he suffered the second-year blues as United missed finals for the first time in recent history.
The men from Macedonia Park struggled to fire in attack for most of the year, following the off-season departures of Mason Versi and Klime Sekutkoski. They didn't fire a shot against the league's top sides, while also suffering disappointing losses to Corrimal (twice) and Port Kembla.
However, United haven't wasted any time as they look to right the ship next year, appointing a new boss in Jonovski and already attracted some exciting recruits - including Jordan Nikolovski and Coniston duo Sam Matthews and Jason Zufic.
With all of this behind us, teams can look forward to 2024.
Can Coniston do the difficult task of going back-to-back considering they have lost key members of their championship winning team such as Matthews and Zufic to Wollongong United under their former mentor, Rob Jonovski?
Albion Park will have fire in the belly after finishing league champions but failing to make the grand final.
Then new boys Shellharbour will want to hit the ground running and there is no reason why they can't give the league a shake-up.
Teams are in the midst of pre-season and into the new year trial games will be starting where we will get a closer look at what all the teams will look like in 2024.
