More EV fast chargers are coming to Wollongong, here's where

Three super-fast electric vehicle chargers are coming to the University of Wollongong ready to power the next generation of drivers, while another free charger has just been upgraded.
The new cutting-edge DC chargers to be installed at the Keiraville campuswill offer a full charge in 20 minutes, while using 100 per cent renewable energy, and hope to be operational by the end of next year.
It comes after another EV charger upgrade was completed at the Innovation Campus in Fairy Meadow, increasing the existing capacity of the previous 50kW EV to 180kW, and free for public use.
Although primarily installed for UOW fleet vehicles and research projects, it has been well utilised by the general public at the Sustainable Buildings Research Centre.
The two new chargers - including ABB Terra 360kW and one ABB Terra 180kW units - are set for the Unicentre carpark at Keiraville, less than 300 metres from the Princes Highway. It's been made possible thanks to a $450,000 grant from the state government.
Dr Clayton McDowell, UOW's Associate Director of Sustainability and Deputy Director of the Centre for Supply Chain Research, is managing the project which should see the chargers operating by December 2024.
"All the available EV chargers will not only enhance the convenience for EV drivers but will also contribute to ongoing research and education on energy grid management," said Dr McDowell.
This initiative aligns with the NSW Government's objective of facilitating easy access for commuters travelling both north and southbound on the Princes Motorway.
"This investment is a testament to UOW's significant and continuing commitment to sustainability and innovation. The installation of these super-fast chargers will not only benefit our campus community but will also serve as a crucial resource for the broader public, contributing to the growth of electric vehicle adoption in the region," said Adam Malouf, UOW's Chief Operating Officer and Vice-President (Operations).
