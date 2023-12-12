Marlins douse Flames in youth cricket championships' showdowns

Greater Southern Marlins secured bragging rights over rivals Illawarra Flames, winning two of the three NSW Country Youth Championships fixtures they played last Sunday.
In the U13 clash at Keith Grey Oval the Marlins needed just 31.1 overs to reply with 3/125 and pass the 7/124 Illawarra Flames made in their 40 overs.
Only three Flames' batters reached double figures, Mitchell Whalan (31), Hugh Hanrahan (28) and Oliver Lach-Newinsky (16).
Marlins skipper Lucas Glover was the pick of the bowlers with 2/24.
Andy Frawley led the Marlins chase brilliantly with a quickfire 40 runs from just 44 balls. He was well supported by Cooper Taylor (28), Dash Hockey (23) and Lucas Glover who chipped in with an unbeaten 13.
Marlins also prevailed in the U14 showdown against rhe Flames at University Oval 2, but they were made to work extremely hard for the win.
Illawarra struggled batting first and were bowled out for just 117. The Flames looked like they were going to struggle to score more than 100 before Oliver Smede (32) and Mitchell Lynam (17) added some respectability to the total.
Marlins bowlers Sam Huetter, Tex Lawson, Caleb McLennan, Matthew Reid and Jesse Dunn took two wickets apiece.
After cruising at 3-97 in reply, the Marlins then lost six wickets for only 19 runs and were 9/116 before Tex Lawson hit a four to secure the win.
Cody Cartwright (38) and Jonathon Yeo (38) led the way with the bat for the Marlins, while Kaiden Wildey (5-19) and Lachlan Rayner (3-32) impressed with the ball for Illawarra.
The Flames though tasted victory in the U15 clash, downing Greater Southern Marlins by 72 runs at Croome Regional Sporting Complex.
Jed Burton (38) and Joshua O'Keefe (25) led the way for Illawarra who were bowled out for 151.
Kent Ellery, Tristan Denmeade, Charles Edwatds and Joe Burgess took two wickets each for the Marlins.
Blake Cattle then starred with the ball for Illawarra, claiming 5-13 from eight overs as the Marlins were bowled out for just 79.
The tournament continues next week with five games in four days in Dubbo, Wellington and Narromine.
