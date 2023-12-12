A Bellambi property, on the market for the first time in more than 35 years has changed hands for nearly $1 million.
However, the new owners will likely have some work to complete on the home, which comes minus a conventional kitchen.
The home at 38 Gladstone Street, Bellambi sold under the hammer for $980,000.
It's believed the three-bedroom house had been utilised as a Presbyterian Church Hall and Scout Hall many decades ago, before it was bought for residential use.
CoreLogic records show the property, which sits on a 556 square metre flat corner block, previously sold in August 1987 for $52,000.
It was now for sale as a deceased estate.
Selling agent, Perry Beebe from All Residential Real Estate said it was a unique property.
"There's a place that has a stove and a sink, but there's not really a kitchen there," he said.
"Inside the property there's a big hall, with rooms that have been built off of it at different times.
"In the old community halls where there would be a serving area between the 'kitchen' and the main hall that would have a door that you could pull up to open and shut the canteen. And that's still there at the property."
Mr Beebe said the auction proceeded quickly, kicking off at $900,000, with 14 bids placed in total.
There were six registered bidders, two of them online. Three of the bidders were active.
Mr Beebe said the final sale price had surpassed his expectations given the level of interest prior to the auction.
He said the buyers were local, and planned to live there. He expected they would undertake some work on the home.
According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Bellambi is $1,010,000.
The house features timber floors throughout, and also an old cast iron fireplace.
The internal laundry is next to the modern bathroom equipped with fixtures for disabled access. Outside is a carport or outdoor entertainment area and external laundry with additional shower and toilet.
According to the marketing, the house is located at the rear allowing the possibility to add a second dwelling at the front or extend the existing house (subject to council approval).
