Sam Goodman eager to put on a show as he headlines No Limit card in Sydney

Sam Goodman has declared that "it's no accident that I've landed here" as the Albion Park boxer prepares to headline his first No Limit card.
The Illawarra's undefeated super bantamweight star (16-0) is back in the ring against China's Zhong Lui (19-0) at The Star Sydney on Friday night, less than two months after claiming a unanimous win over Miguel Flores on the Gold Coast.
It will be Goodman's fourth fight of 2023, after proving too slick for former IBF champion TJ Doheny in March and scoring a split decision win over the previously unbeaten Ra'eese Aleem in June.
The 25-year-old has been keeping busy as he risks a mandatory shot at the winner of the undisputed title fight between boxing's pound-for-pound megastars, Japan's Nayoye Inoue or Marlon Tapales from the Phillippines.
However, for now, Goodman's eyes remain solely on Lui. After undertaking his final training session in Sydney, he says he is ready to go.
"Everyone keeps wanting to talk about the next one (fight), but I'm just focused on this one in front of me. But I'm stoked to be headlining his first show. It's no accident that I've landed here. I've worked extremely hard, I've kept winning fights and it's put me in this position to 'main event' at my own show," Goodman said.
"There's not too much out there on him (Lui), but he's a formidable fighter and he's got where he has because he clearly is good. He's highly ranked with the WBO and he'll provide a good test. It's a different look facing a southpaw, but it also allows me to open up a new set of skills and do things differently.
"Preparation is probably the toughest part about fighting a southpaw - it's about getting the right sparring and getting the right opposition at training. But besides that, I'm pretty comfortable when I come up against one.
"I want world titles no matter who it is. I'll fight whoever I have to once that opportunity arises but first and foremost, I'm not looking past this guy in front of me on Friday."
