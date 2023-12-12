Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong photographer exposes dark truth of migrant women's struggles

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated December 12 2023 - 9:04pm, first published 6:22pm
Wollongong photographer Julijana Griffiths in front of an image of her maternal grandparents, 'placed in my mother's hands by my yiayia as a reminder of her love' before leaving them for Australia. Picture by Adam McLean.
The shame felt by migrant women is finally being lifted, with a story brought to the light of women being trapped in abusive relationships after leaving all for a husband in Australia.

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

