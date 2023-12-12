Wollongong photographer exposes dark truth of migrant women's struggles

The shame felt by migrant women is finally being lifted, with a story brought to the light of women being trapped in abusive relationships after leaving all for a husband in Australia.
On Tuesday, Greek women shared their own stories of heartbreak with Wollongong photographer Julijana Griffiths who has gone public with her family's story.
"I feel this story needs to be taken further, not just sit there and gather dust ... it's important to have this migration story told," she said.
Like many other women, Julijana's mother was a "proxy bride", betrothed to a Serbian man working on the Snowy Hydro project by matchmakers in Australia. She arrived in this foreign land with only a suitcase to her name in 1960 and dreams of fairytales.
What followed was years of physical and mental abuse and a dark feeling of shame, but the truth is being brought into the light through a new exhibition at Wollongong Art Gallery: I Arrived With One Suitcase.
"It's a phrase that a lot of migrant children heard ... if you were being ungrateful, you know, they used to always say that but as I got older [I became] a lot more interested in my parents' history," Julijana said.
"Mum was very hesitant about talking a lot about the aspects of how she came to Australia, the backstory. It was quite gut-wrenching at times, so I guess, we unpacked the suitcase metaphorically."
Even though this is the second time Julijana has featured this work in a gallery, it is still difficult for her and her sister to talk about and difficult to look at particular images: those of her father, an embroidery made for her glory box and the wedding night-slip (photographed like it was part of a crime scene).
"I look at those images and I feel what Mum felt," she said.
Aunties eventually settled in Australia too, and they knew what was happening to her mother but still nothing was said or done, and the shame felt continued.
Her parents were married for 24 years, and her biological father has since passed, but it wasn't until creating this exhibition her family could start finding peace with the past.
"I had a lot of resentment and anger towards towards him, but I have a much greater understanding now of him which again has helped me heal enormously," Julijana said.
"He had to escape from his country because of the Communist regime, he had [suffered] trauma."
From bringing this often untold story out into the open it has prompted an outpouring of emotion from women and men.
The happy ending was Julijana's mother did remarry, to a wonderful man she can lovingly call "dad".
I Arrived With One Suitcase is at Wollongong Art Gallery until February 25, 2024.
This exhibition tells the story of Julijana's mother and her journey to Australia as a young proxy bride through "photographic interpretation" by the South Coast photographer.
"Born in Northern Greece she arrived in Australia in 1959 at the age of 20, with nothing but a photograph of the stranger she was to marry," she wrote in the program.
"With only one suitcase to her name and the heavy burden of paving the way for her siblings, this brave young woman began a journey that would test her strength and resilience in ways she never imagined. Her story is not unique - there are countless more who've walked the same challenging path."
Wollongong Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Friday 10am - 5pm; weekends 12pm - 4pm Closed Mondays and public holidays. www.wollongongartgallery.com
