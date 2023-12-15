With exams now behind us, it's time to unwind and take it easy. However, for numerous young people, summer days may not unfold as carefree as they should. The future beckons, yet apprehension about the unfamiliar can cause stress.
If you feel overwhelmed, strategies and plenty of support are available to help make those significant changes more manageable. Rupert Saunders, national clinical advisor at headspace, has some expert advice for those about to leave school.
"It's not uncommon to feel stress and uncertainty around times of change and what will happen next, and that's OK. There is no right or wrong way to feel about it," Mr Saunders said. Concerns surrounding new social situations, fitting in, and coping with new tasks are all normal, as well as getting to grips with an unknown environment or meeting the expectations of starting work.
"Physical signs of excitement, stress and anxiety can all feel the same to the body, and all these emotions can be felt at the same time," Mr Saunders said. It's important to look out for the early warning signs that might mean you need extra support.
"If your mind can't stop thinking about an unknown scenario, you are less inclined to do an activity you usually enjoy, or you are having difficulty eating or sleeping, it might be time to check in," Mr Saunders said. "Challenges and conflict in your relationships can also occur when you are feeling worried."
Some tips for coping with stress include:
If one of your family members has just left school, and they are more withdrawn, flat, worried, or have mood changes or outbursts, these could be signs they are not coping well.
"If you noticed this over time, check in with them. It's OK not to have all the answers, but it shows your love and interest," Mr Saunders said. "Some young people may be reluctant to talk; remind them that when they are ready, you are there to listen."
Families can go to the headspace website, where there is advice on well-being and navigating life on the 'I'm supporting a young person' page. The important thing to remember is if you are struggling, don't hesitate to reach out. Young people aged 12 to 25 and their families can find support by visiting headspace.org.au.
The 2023 HSC results are in and students at Edmund Rice College have received some remarkable results.
Principal Dr Stephen Gough said, "On behalf of the Edmund Rice College community, I sincerely congratulate the Class of 2023 for their many commendable achievements.
"This distinguished group of young men have exhibited an unwavering commitment to learning and an admirable desire to effect positive societal change.
"We convey our best wishes to the Class of 2023 for a future marked by continued happiness and success."
Here's what some of Edmund Rice College's top HSC performers had to say:
Josh Hayes - 'Top Achiever' - Industrial Technology: Ranked 2nd in the state
"Selecting subjects that aligned with my passions proved crucial for my HSC success. My commitment to Industrial Technology Timber and VET Construction reflected my genuine interest in these fields and fueled remarkable achievements," Josh said.
"Ranking 2nd in the state with a Band 6 mark of 99 in Industrial Technology Timber showcased my dedication. The Roubo workbench I crafted earned accolades, being shortlisted for NESA's SHAPE and InTECH exhibitions, as well as Wood Review's Makers of the Year magazine.
"Furthermore, this complemented my success in VET Construction, where I received Illawarra Workplace Learning's VET Student of the Year award in construction, as well as the prestigious overall Most Outstanding VET Student of the Year. With a Band 6 mark of 94 and a top 20 ranking, I have now enrolled in a Bachelor of Civil Engineering at UOW for 2024 and intend to secure a cadetship in Civil Engineering or Construction Project Management midway through next year."
Sean Staniforth - 'Top Achiever' - Industrial Technology: Ranked 9th in the state
"Commencing the HSC I dreamed of achieving a 90 ATAR and was left on numerous occasions to contemplate whether it was still achievable. Today I am honoured to have received a 93.50 ATAR and ranked 9th in the state for Industrial Technology," Sean said.
"Reflecting back on the HSC journey it has provided me with the platform and the motive to develop an invaluable skill set that will assist me in achieving success in my future endeavours.
"Producing my major work for Industrial Technology Timber required me to dedicate over 500 hours and numerous 18 hour days to one subject whilst not losing sight of my remaining studies and leadership commitments."
Oliver Campbell - 'Top Achiever' - Studies of Religion II: Ranked 6th in the state
"I am extremely appreciative of the opportunity to undertake accelerated Studies of Religion 2 (SOR2), as it has increased my skills and abilities for the HSC next year, and boosted my confidence greatly," Oliver said.
"It has also enabled me to refine myself in all aspects, and has allowed me to realise the importance of teamwork within the class to achieve the best results in the HSC.
"I am very happy and thankful to be state ranked in SOR2, and look forward to what next year brings."
Alec Steele - College Dux - 96.15 ATAR
"Edmund Rice College has given me a fantastic opportunity to study for the past six years of my schooling and I am pleased to say that I have grasped this with both hands.
"As a school that provides exceptional opportunities to excel academically and through extracurricular activities, it was easy to keep my academic/non academic balance in check, providing a platform to achieve the exceptional results that are worthy of a 96.15 ATAR."
For more information or to enquire about enrolment at Edmund Rice College go to the website at edmundricecollege.nsw.edu.au or phone 4228 4344.
The Illawarra Grammar School (TIGS) proudly announces another year of outstanding Higher School Certificate (HSC) results, with the graduating Class of 2023 achieving exceptional results across their courses.
Principal Judi Nealy emphasises their commitment to nurturing students into strong leaders, attributing this success to TIGS' holistic and individualised approach to education.
"From the moment TIGS students start their learning journey, our teachers work hard to tailor that journey to suit their interests, strengths and goals, and the results we have seen this year speak for themselves, with not only academic success, but also enormous growth and success through our co-curricular nominations and achievements," Mrs Nealy said.
Before the final HSC exams, at least 85 per cent of TIGS students secured early university entry, alongside seven Year 11 Accelerated students who sat some of their HSC Courses this year.
Notable achievements include Jarvis Leith and School Captain Luc Do's ENCORE nomination for Music, Molly Buikstra's SHAPE nomination for Design and Technology, and Industrial Design - Timber as well as Jessy Harman's CALLBACK nomination and SHAPE nomination for Industrial Technology - Timber.
Mrs Nealy highlights, "Our holistic education, coupled with a rigorous academic curriculum and diverse co-curricular offerings, inspired students to explore innovative study patterns, propelling them to success in their passions."
Jaimie De Lutiis also achieved incredible international sporting success at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Israel, taking home three gold and two silver medals. The Dux, Isabel O'Brien, earned the highest academic accolade with an ATAR of 97.3.
Across the cohort, almost 60 per cent of student entries in 2 Unit courses achieved Band 5 or 6 results, and 45 per cent attained an ATAR of 80 or above, with TIGS once again sitting as the highest performing non-selective school in the Illawarra.
Mrs Nealy expresses pride in the graduates, stating, "While we bid farewell to our alumni, we eagerly anticipate their contributions as they navigate the challenges of the ever-changing world following TIGS.
"The excitement and pride generated within our school community are just the beginning for these graduates. The Illawarra and the world need strong leaders. Strong leaders need a strong school. A strong school like TIGS is where it begins."
For more information about TIGS or for enrolment enquiries call 4220 0200 or visit tigs.nsw.edu.au.