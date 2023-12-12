New, free events in Wollongong, Dapto aiming to make women feel safer

Wollongong council has released details of a series of events that will take place in the Wollongong CBD and Dapto in the coming months under a project aiming to make the city feel safer for women and gender-diverse people.
The events are among a number of measures Wollongong City Council plans to introduce as part of the Safer Cities: Her Way project, a collaboration with Transport for NSW.
The project has identified the places where women and gender-diverse people feel unsafe in the Wollongong CBD, Dapto and Port Kembla, and will trial various measures in a bid to address these concerns.
Wollongong's MacCabe Park is a central focus and will host events aimed at enlivening the space.
These include Picnic in the Park, a weekly Thursday night music, food, and art event for women, girls and gender-diverse people aged 12 to 24 years which launched on November 30.
Exercise in the Park involves classes for women and girls of all ages on Tuesday mornings from 9.30am to 10.30am, except on public holidays and over the Christmas and New Year period.
Everyone is welcome to attend Cinema in the Park, an outdoor movie screening running on the third Saturday of the month at 8.30pm, starting this Saturday, December 16.
A movie screening will also be held each month in Dapto Square at 8.30pm on the third Friday of the month, starting this Friday, December 15.
Cinema in the Square is also open to everyone.
Dapto Square will also Sounds in the Square, a weekly live music event each Friday night from 5pm to 7pm.
Further details on the events can be found online here.
As well as events, Wollongong City Council is also trialling such measures as fairy lights, festoon lights, light-up seats, landscaping, artwork and wayfinding signage.
These were developed in consultation with community members, an approach Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said ensured they were useful.
"An example of this in practice is looking at Port Kembla. Community members there told us that Port Kembla town centre already has a great nightlife, what they needed was for council to improve the amenity of the streets to make it feel safer to travel to and from the train station to the town centre," Cr Bradbery said.
"In comparison, people told us that they'd like to see more activations in MacCabe Park in the Wollongong CBD, especially in the evenings."
The project runs until April 2024.
