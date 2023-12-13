Revealed: The Illawarra's most expensive and affordable streets

Readers were fascinated this week to learn about which locations are the Illawarra's most expensive and most affordable streets.
A sought-after, blue chip stretch in Kiama has taken out the title of the Illawarra's most expensive street.
Meanwhile, a Dapto location has topped the list of most affordable - or cheapest - streets in the region.
The findings are courtesy of a list compiled by Ray White, provided exclusively to the Mercury, and measured according to median prices.
As prospective buyers look for a way to get into the Illawarra market, a new list of "bridesmaid suburbs" potentially offers affordable alternatives for aspiring home owners.
Lloyd Edge from Aus Property Professionals said a "bridesmaid suburb" is the suburb neighbouring one that has experienced strong growth.
Mr Edge provided the Mercury with his top five bridesmaid suburbs in the Illawarra.
He said the list was both suited to Sydney buyers seeking a lifestyle shift, as well as Illawarra residents looking to buy within the region.
An industrial property at Unanderra with links to embattled businessman Vito Pennimpede was fiercely contested at auction.
The ensuing bidding war resulted in more than 50 bids being placed at auction, before it eventually sold for $2,510,000.
Mr Pennimpede is also the owner of the 'Villa Carla' mansion at Balgownie.
He was disqualified by ASIC in 2021 from managing corporations for four years after his involvement in four failed companies.
A Dunmore property with links to the area's history, as well as DA approval for sand mining is for sale.
'Anglesboro' is a 56-acre rural holding overlooking green pastures, lake, escarpment and rolling hillsides.
The property is located at 4 Swamp Road, and been home to the Creagan family for more than 160 years.
Find out more about the property's history.
It was a case of "quality rather than quantity" as a Wollongong block of units held in the same family for more than 50 years sold under reserve.
The auction featured some spirited bidding between two buyers.
The selling agent filled us in on the sale.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Featuring seamless in/outdoor transitions, grand expanses of glass and spectacular views of the trees and escarpment, this home is a prime example of lavish living.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.