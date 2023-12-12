Steven Tougher awarded posthumous medal for valour at annual awards

Bulli paramedic Steven Tougher has been awarded a posthumous award for valour at the annual NSW Ambulance annual graduation and awards ceremony.
NSW Ambulance Chief Executive Dr Dominic Morgan said it was fitting that the young dad - who died after he was allegedly stabbed during his meal break outside a McDonald's outlet in south-west Sydney on April 14 - was honoured.
"The Commissioner's Valour Medal was ... awarded posthumously to paramedic Steven Tougher," he said.
"It is a fitting tribute to a beautiful man taken far too soon."
In May, during the celebration of life held at the University of Wollongong, Mr Tougher was awarded a posthumous National Medal for Service in recognition of the service he would have completed if he had not been killed.
The annual NSW Ambulance awards, held at Sydney Olympic Park on December 8, was designed to recognise those who have graduated or completed further specialty training, as well as awarding exceptional commitment.
"More than 800 staff in NSW Ambulance have gained or expanded their professional qualifications," Dr Morgan said.
"This includes emergency medical call takers, as well as staff completing further clinical education to consolidate their paramedic skills or enhance them as paramedic specialists."
The ceremony also acknowledged the massive NSW Ambulance response in the Northern Rivers floods, and those involved in the significant emergency response to the Hunter Valley bus crash in June.
Helicopter critical care paramedic Aaron Davidson was also awarded the Commissioner's Valour Medal for his bravery during a rescue at Upper Main Arm.
