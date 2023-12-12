South Coast's Maddy Collier named Sydney Swans' AFL club person of the year

There has been huge praise for Maddy Collier and her contribution to the Sydney Swans, despite missing the entire 2023 AFLW season due to injury.
The South Coast talent was recently named the Swans AFLW club person of the year for her leadership shown and off the field. Collier was unable to play in 2023 after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament in her knee before the season began.
However, that did not stop her having a big impact on the team that reached the semi-finals in just their second year in the competition.
One of the club's coaches, Colin O'Riordan, said despite not being able to play, Collier's "impact reverberates throughout the entire organisation".
"She epitomises what professionalism, dedication and resilience look like," he said.
"She's always one of the first to arrive and one of the last to leave. She consistently goes above and beyond the call of duty and contributes to the club's success in ways that often go unnoticed."
O'Riordan said there were no complaints from Collier when the ACL injury ended her season before it even started.
"Instead she put her head down, got to work, and set an example for resilience that resonated throughout the entire squad," he said.
Sydney is Collier's third club, following stints with the Giants and West Coast - both club which she joined in their debut seasons. She was one of the first players signed by the Swans when they joined the AFLW in 2022, and was later named one of three co-captains.
Her game time in 2022 was limited due to injury, before a fresh complaint ruled her out of the entire 2023 season.
However, Collier looks forward to returning to the field next year, armed with lessons she learned from having a role in the coaches' box during the 2023 campaign.
"That was one of my priorities, to make sure I was still learning even though I couldn't play," the 28-year-old said.
