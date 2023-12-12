Last-ditch attempt to stop Blue Haven sale by Kiama council

An attempt to stop the "flawed" sale of Blue Haven has been tabled ahead of Thursday night's Kiama Municipal Council meeting.
But the council CEO Jane Stroud said the move came with "serious financial and contractual risks".
Put forward by Cr Kathy Rice, the motion followed on from an open letter penned by former mayor Sandra McCarthy and deputy mayor Howard Jones that claimed there was a "lack of trust" over the council efforts to sell the Blue Haven aged care facility.
Cr Rice's motion calls on the council to halt the sale process for a number of reasons, including that it "lacks a social licence, has not been transparent [and] has been flawed due to incorrect and changing financial statements during the course of the debate".
The move comes at a late stage in the process; a short list of potential buyers has been drawn up and they have until December 18 to submit their tender.
The successful tenderer could go to a full council meeting for a decision as early as January 2024.
The sale of Blue Haven has been approved by the council three times, most recently in February 2023.
In the details of her motion, Cr Rice specifically refers to last week's open letter, stating "the community will be interested in how their council responds to the letter".
It also suggests much of the sale process has been carried out behind closed doors.
"Events that have led towards the open tender for Blue Haven Bonaira have aroused community sensitivity and concern," Cr Rice's motion stated.
"With many of the details behind the sale decision remaining confidential, further transparency and a review of assumptions would assist council to build community trust in the appropriateness of its responses and generate broader community acceptance."
In a response from council CEO Jane Stroud that appears in the council papers, she recommended deferring the motion until February and noted it carried "serious financial and contractual risks".
"The CEO further advises council that as the Blue Haven Bonaira public tender is currently active, any discussion on commercial information and financial matters related to Blue Haven could jeopardise the process with a current open tender and harm the reputation of the organisation," Ms Stroud's response stated.
The CEO also said the motion, if passed would see the council in breach of its renegotiated loan agreement with the NSW Treasury's TCorp, which loaned the money to build Bonaira.
It was also against the previously stated positions of the council on the sale of Blue Haven.
"That two community members disagree with a lawfully made decision of council is both understandable and inevitable," Ms Stroud wrote.
"Many people in the community will often agree, or disagree, with council decisions, on a wide range of matters. Agreement or disagreement with the body politic does not change the fact that once council has resolved its position on any matter, the decision has therefore been made, and must be implemented in accordance with the legislation."
