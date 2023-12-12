Illawarra Mercury
Last-ditch attempt to stop Blue Haven sale by Kiama council

Updated December 12 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:06pm
Kiama councillor Kathy Rice has put forward a motion calling on council to halt the sale of Blue Haven Bonaira.
An attempt to stop the "flawed" sale of Blue Haven has been tabled ahead of Thursday night's Kiama Municipal Council meeting.

