Hawks 'on the right path' but coach Justin Tatum calls for higher standards

Justin Tatum may be forgiven for letting his Hawks troops put their feet up in the wake of their 100-82 victory against the red-hot Perth, but this is far from the case.
Ahead of their clash with South East Melbourne, the interim coach said he wasn't impressed with what he saw in training from his team, but insisted that they were 'on the right path'.
Gary Clark agreed there had been a 'slippage' from some of the squad as they prepare to take on a Phoenix side boosted by the signing of 200-game NBA veteran Abdel Nader for the remainder of the season.
The 30-year-old most recently played with the Phoenix Suns in 2022, and featured in the NBA playoffs as recently as 2021. He was signed in the vacant import spot on the roster following the departure of Will Cummings.
The Hawks will also have to replicate their defensive efforts against Bryce Cotton from Perth towards Mitch Creek for the Nix following his 33 points and three rebounds in their last start win against Sydney Kings.
Asked about the defensive performance against Perth, Tatum said that he was impressed with the showing but they needed to forget about that game immediately.
"We were really happy with how we played against Perth and the outcome of it but right now we don't focus on that and we have got to worry about South East on Saturday," he said.
"I was very impressed [with the defensive performance] that day [against Perth] but today I wasn't at practice. But we're getting better. Guys are starting to adjust to how I want them to make sure that they play defence the right way. They're on the right path.
"We only went backwards on one day of practice, but we'll be fine for this week."
Hawks import Clark also admitted a poor day on the court at training.
"We're still trying to become a winning team," Clark told the Mercury.
"Last couple of years guys haven't had huge roles in winning programs. I think trying to get into habits that we need everyday [is important]. Before practice, after practice, we hold guys to a high standard. I think that's the biggest piece.
"There's been a little bit of slippage this week in practice. Certain guys that may have played a lot last game who haven't been there this week and then guys that didn't play much last week trying to push those guys and squeeze those guys for their minutes."
Clark added that the team were looking to push on following their win against Perth and learn from that experience.
"The start [against Perth] was incredible, like an out of body experience. The first time we executed everything we had prepared for and it working like it's supposed to," he said.
"The adjustment they made and when they came back a little bit, I was impressed with how we handled that. Now the test is why do we start behind or why do we get ahead and they fight back? When things aren't going our way and shots aren't falling, how do we handle it when it gets tight in that space?
"I think it's trusting the process."
The Hawks take on South East Melbourne with a 5:30pm tip-off at Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 16. If they get the victory, the team will register back-to-back victories for the first time since April 2022, 616 days.
