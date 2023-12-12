Jailed, then bailed: Dragons star's dad who 'instigated' attack released

A fallen Dragons star who violently attacked a tradie with a hammer walked from court on Monday without his father by his side, yet just 24 hours later, the pair will be reunited.
Talatau 'Junior' Amone, 21, narrowly escaped being locked up for the rooftop assault carried out across from his Warrawong home in November 2022.
It was a different story for his dad and co-offender, Talatau 'Senior' Amone, who was sentenced to two-and-a-half years jail and was escorted into custody on Monday afternoon.
With time already served on remand, Senior was scheduled to be released on parole in September 2024.
However, the father-of-nine, wearing prison-issued greens, appeared on the screen at Wollongong District Court on Tuesday to make an express bid for bail after an all-grounds appeal was lodged.
Defence barrister John Korn said Senior had previously complied with strict bail conditions since 2016, including a "very serious allegation" which he was acquitted of following a trial earlier this year.
The barrister said Senior's family would put forward the $350,000 surety which had been hanging over his head since being charged with the hammer attack, including an additional "immediate" amount of $10,000.
Judge Andrew Haesler opted to grant Senior's release as his appeal would likely not be heard until at least March 2024, and that his only bail breach since 2016 was the matter he was sentenced for on Monday.
Senior must report to police weekly, not apply for a passport, and abide by a curfew.
The appeal comes after Junior and Senior were found guilty of a raft of charges, including common assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidation, following a hearing in October.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming sentenced the father-son duo individually on Monday, allowing Junior's prison sentence to be served in the community by way of a two-year intensive correction order.
The stood-down Dragons five-eighth must also complete 300 hours of unpaid community service.
The victim Jai King told the court he was working on a roof opposite the Amone houshold in November 2022 when they became embroiled in a dispute with a group of men over his Nissan Navara parked on a nature strip.
Talatau elbowed the rear-vision mirror and reached into the vehicle to snap off the indicator stalk. Junior then jumped on the top of the vehicle, while his father threatened the tradesmen.
Magistrate Fleming accepted that Junior armed himself with a hammer and climbed onto the roof where the men were working, before he swung the weapon at Mr King, who fell from the two-storey home.
Mr King suffered serious injuries, including broken ribs and hands.
Magistrate Fleming said it was a "tragedy" the conviction is affecting Junior's playing future and finances, as he supports his family both in Australia and overseas.
"But you are 21 years of age, you have to be responsible for your own behaviour," she said.
"That is a tragedy, clearly, but it is your tragedy, not mine."
The NRL Integrity Unit will determine his next steps.
The magistrate found Senior was the "instigator" in the attack and that a psychological report showed he has "an entrenched attitude towards the use of violence".
"There is no insight, there is no remorse, there is no indicator the community would be safer if he were serving the sentence in the community," Magistrate Fleming said.
Both men were fined $1000 each for damaging a car, and will have to pay their share of $13,481 in compensation.
