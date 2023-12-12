Illawarra Mercury
UOW VC Davidson appointed to nation's top research body

December 12 2023 - 4:27pm
Professor Patricia Davidson on campus at UOW.
Professor Patricia Davidson on campus at UOW.

University of Wollongong vice-chancellor Patricia Davidson has been appointed to the board of Research Australia, the alliance representing health and medical research across the nation.

