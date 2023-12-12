UOW VC Davidson appointed to nation's top research body

Professor Davidson's work before taking up the top job at UOW had focused on improving cardiovascular health outcomes for women and vulnerable populations.
She received the Consortium of Universities for Global Health Distinguished Leader award in 2021 in recognition of her contribution to the advancement of global health worldwide.
Chair of Research Australia Martin Bowles said Professor Davidson would bring extensive local and international expertise to the board.
"Professor Davidson is best known for her contributions to improving cardiovascular nursing and transitional care, with a focus on underserved populations in a global context," he said.
"Patricia's contribution to nursing and advocacy for nursing, as well as her leadership in higher education, will be invaluable as we focus on workforce innovation and change in the health and medical research sector."
Professor Davidson's she was honoured to join the board.
"Australia has world-leading expertise in health and medical research, and I look forward to helping drive the future of health innovation in Australia," she said.
"Research Australia plays a vital role connecting and engaging researchers, governments, companies, and individuals to respond to the challenges and opportunities of the future.
"Investing in evidence-based research to deliver the best possible healthcare, to improve health outcomes in Australia and around the world, is critical."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.