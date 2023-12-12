Illawarra Mercury
Steelers great Dorahy 'collateral damage' in Wests Tigers' board overhaul

By Agron Latifi
Updated December 12 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 6:00pm
John Dorahy (left) and Terry Westblade at the Illawarra Steelers 40-year reunion last year. He's been pushed off the Wests Tigers board amid the NRL club turmoil. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Illawarra Steelers great John Dorahy said his time on the board of the West Tigers was "short and sweet" but he became "collateral damage" of the joint-venture's on and off-field problems.

