Safety fears put an end to Shellharbour North Beach off-leash area

A recommendation to establish an off-leash dog area in the centre of Shellharbour's North Beach has been knocked back by the council over safety concerns.
Instead, the plan is to move it further south to incorporate the already-existing off-leash park at the Shallows Reserve at Shell Cove.
The original plan for the off-leash area at North Beach would have seen a 300-metre section open for owners to take their dogs.
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer instead suggested the motion that a section of the black beach at The Shallows be the site of an off-leash area, subject to the relative planning and environmental approvals.
Mayor Homer said he had spoken to a number of people about the North Beach location, including a representative of the Shellharbour Surf Lifesaving Club.
"There was a long-serving patrolling member of Shellharbour Surf Club who stated that unfortunately the chance of dogs interacting with small children, elderly persons and other rate-paying citizens who do not wish to interact with dogs was too high to allow this to happen," Mayor Homer stated.
"He also stated that most dog owners are responsible but from what [he] observed they are still a healthy percentage who don't have control of their dogs and don't care who they interact with."
Mayor Homer said the club member also had a six-year-old who was afraid of dogs and would not go to what was the main patrolled beach in Shellharbour if an off-leash area was there.
Cr Jacqui Graf spoke against the change in location, saying considerable work had already gone into choosing the North Beach site.
"The proposed establishment of a dedicated dog off-leash area came from community," Cr Graf said.
"It's undergone extensive community consultation and investigation of the potential impacts and it has seen our community engaged in large numbers. There was significant support for the North Beach site.
"I do think we need to give this a chance. This was what was originally proposed, this is what our community asked for."
Cr Rob Petreski said he wasn't comfortable with an off-leash area close to other beachgoers, and that others he spoke to felt the same way.
"When we have kids on the beach, they're quite often excited, they're quite often energetic, they're quite often loud and they're quite often having a great time," Cr Petreski said.
"We want that to continue. Unfortunately that may be perceived as another kind of activity through a dog's eyes and that also may cause a reaction that none of us want."
Cr Lou Stefanovski felt an off-leash beach should be located somewhere in the Shellharbour area.
"I believe it's very important to provide opportunities for dog owners to exercise their dogs where appropriate," Cr Stefanovski said.
"I'm sure there are many other places less publicly used and they would probably be a better establishment for dog off-leash areas in our LGA."
Mayor Homer's motion to move the off-leash area to The Shallows was passed 7-2, with Cr Graf and Cr Maree Duffy-Moon voting against it.
