Shellharbour councillors facing complaints should be named, says Homer

Shellharbour ratepayers should know which city councillors are the subject of complaints, Mayor Chris Homer said.
At Tuesday night's meeting, the council was dealing with a report that outlined the number of code of conduct complaints lodged against councillors.
The short report contained the startling information that 15 complaints were lodged by one councillor against another.
Mayor Homer noted that the details around the complaints were confidential, though he felt those councillors facing an investigation of the claims should be revealed to the ratepayers.
"What I would like to see ... is to have whoever's the subject of these codes of conduct at least exposed to the public light of scrutiny," Mayor Homer said, before adding that he wasn't the subject of any of them.
Cr Rob Petreski and Cr John Davey both criticised "the media" for reporting on the high number of councillor-on-councillor complaints rather than the "good stories" of council.
Cr Petreski also noted councillors know the code of conduct and have plenty of training around the subject, so there was the chance the number of complaints could be zero.
"All of these are avoidable, they're all avoidable," Cr Petreski said.
"We just need to allow people to have their say in a respectful manner, that's all we need to do. Once we do that I believe you wouldn't have any code of conduct [breaches]. We're allowed to disagree, we're allowed to have different views, have different ideas or put forward different ideas and we're allowed to vote however we like."
He also suggested some of the complaints may be serious.
"Unfortunately I think if some members of the public knew about some of these things they'd be quite upset and they would think we could do better - and I believe we could do better."
Cr Maree Duffy-Moon said the report "identifies things that are not working in a council" but that addressing the issues was a good sign.
Cr Lou Stefanovski felt that sometimes the issues could be dealt with via conversation rather than lodging a formal complaint.
But not every time.
"Part of our integrity is to call out behaviour and actions that are perhaps not acceptable and we know they aren't," Cr Stefanovski said.
"We can't just turn a blind eye all the time. If we are going to make a complaint let's make sure it's one that that can hold some water."
The motion - which was just to receive the report - was passed unanimously.
