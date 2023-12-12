Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Onlookers capture brilliant blue sea sparkles at Bass Point

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated December 12 2023 - 10:29pm, first published 10:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A file image of bioluminescence lighting up an Illawarra beach.
A file image of bioluminescence lighting up an Illawarra beach.

Mother Nature has delighted visitors to Bass Point tonight with a spectacular display of algal bioluminescence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.