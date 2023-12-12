Onlookers capture brilliant blue sea sparkles at Bass Point

Mother Nature has delighted visitors to Bass Point tonight with a spectacular display of algal bioluminescence.
The phenomenon - also known as sea sparkle - is caused when light is produced by a chemical reaction within a living organism, in this case algae.
Onlookers were filming at Bass Point the night of Tuesday, December 12, when wave after breaking wave turned a brilliant shade of electric blue.
Certain marine creatures produce bioluminescence to confuse predators or to attract prey or a mate.
It becomes visible to humans when there is lots of bioluminescence in the water, usually from an algae bloom of plankton.
The glow comes when the bloom is disturbed by a breaking wave.
Calm and warm sea conditions can cause algae bloom sea sparkle events, but the phenomenon is notoriously difficult to predict.
