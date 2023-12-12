Bystanders perform CPR on critically injured Mittagong pedestrian

A man is in a critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the Southern Highlands.
Emergency services were called to the Old Hume Highway in Mittagong following reports the 64-year-old male pedestrian was hit at around 10am on Monday, December 11.
Bystanders performed CPR on the man and he did regain consciousness before the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics.
"He was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition; however, his condition has since deteriorated, and he is now listed as critical," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The driver of the Toyota Yaris, a 65-year-old man, was uninjured.
Police have commenced an investigation into the crash and they have called on any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact Mittagong Police Station 4868 1222 on or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.