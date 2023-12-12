Illawarra Mercury
Immerse yourself in the world of Banksy, a short drive from Wollongong

Updated December 13 2023 - 9:08am, first published 8:51am
The Art of Banksy: Without Limits, Australia exhibition is coming to Sydney Town Hall in 2024. Picture supplied.
A celebration of British street artist Banksy is coming out way from January with more than 150 works on exhibition along with interactive displays, an infinity rooms and simulations a short trip north from Wollongong.

