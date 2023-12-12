Immerse yourself in the world of Banksy, a short drive from Wollongong

A celebration of British street artist Banksy is coming out way from January with more than 150 works on exhibition along with interactive displays, an infinity rooms and simulations a short trip north from Wollongong.
The Art of Banksy: Without Limits has been on show in venues around the world and made its Australia debut in Brisbane in May. After stopping by Adelaide, it's now on its way to Sydney Town Hall from Wednesday January 24.
The waitlist for Harbour City tickets is open now, with sales beginning from Tuesday, December 19.
Organisers said it's a must-see show of "museum quality features" celebrating the artist, via the website, after celebrating international success having already wowed 1,600,000 visitors globally.
Expect to see Banksy's original works, prints on different kinds of materials, lithographs, photos, sculptures, murals, installations, mapping show and many more. A video documentary gives insights into his life and work, all presented in a unique setting.
Visitors can immerse themselves in Banksy's artworks through an infinite room full of mirrors called, The Infinity Room, or head into the simulation of the artist's largest art piece "Dismaland", a gritty pop-up amusement park.
Murals created by a world-class team to convey the spirit of the street artist, including seven new murals Banksy created in war-torn Ukraine.
Meantime, the "Louis Michel" is a room inspired by the 30-metre-long French Navy boat that Banksy decorated in response to the crisis in the Mediterranean - the key motif: a little girl wearing a life jacket and holding a heart-shaped life ring in her hand.
The Art of Banksy is on at the Sydney Town Hall (482 George Street, access via Druitt Street) from January 24, 2024 and suited to all ages.
It'll take you around 60 minutes to peruse the exhibition. Tickets start at $41 for adults, $28 for children with allocated session times.
Tickets are on sale from December 19, join the wait list HERE.
Sydney Town Hall is about a 90-minute drive from Wollongong (depending on traffic). Wilson Parking has a paid carpark nearby.
Jumping on a train along the South Coast Line is the easiest option, and alighting at "Town Hall Station" as the venue is only several minutes walk from there.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.