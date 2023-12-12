Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Man charged after alleged violent crime spree in Fairy Meadow, Wollongong

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated December 13 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police collecting evidence during an operation at Georges Place, Wollongong on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Picture by Marlene Even
Police collecting evidence during an operation at Georges Place, Wollongong on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Picture by Marlene Even

A man accused of a violent crime spree where he assaulted three people has been charged by police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help