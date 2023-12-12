Man charged after alleged violent crime spree in Fairy Meadow, Wollongong

A man accused of a violent crime spree where he assaulted three people has been charged by police.
The man's rampage started around 4pm on Tuesday, December 12 in Fairy Meadow, when he allegedly stole alcohol from a Princes Highway supermarket.
Police said the 29-year-old Wollongong man then assaulted a supermarket staff member.
"About five hours later, police were called to Cliff Road, North Wollongong, responding to reports a woman was being assaulted," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
Police followed the man to Georges Place at Wollongong, where he allegedly resisted arrest before officers were able to apprehend him.
Items including a syringe, a bottle of vodka, USBs and a watch were left scattered along the footpath, with officers seen putting the items into evidence bags around 9.30pm
During the operation multiple police cars cordoned off Georges Place.
The man was charged with shoplifting, assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault, assault person with intent to resist/prevent apprehension, and affray.
The man was refused bail and will appear at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, December 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.