Large smoke column sends firefighters scrambling to bushland at Bulli

A large smoke column rising from bushland near Bulli resulted in an emergency call out this morning.
At around 7.45am on Wednesday, December 13, firefighters received a triple-0 call after the smoke was spotted near the back of homes off Bulli Pass Road.
Firefighters from Bulli and Austinmer rushed to the location to discover a property owner conducting a pile burn.
"There was no notification and no permit issued," NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector David Bartlett said.
At this time of year people must get a permit to burn before lighting any fire on their property.
"It's about managing fires within the area, and us knowing where the fire is, and making sure that pile [of stuff to burn] is within our standard and that as a responsible person they have the means to extinguish it," Insp Bartlett said.
The last significant fire burnt through the Illawarra Escarpment near Bulli 55 years ago, when a fire tore through the area in 1968.
"It was on the eastern side of the Escarpment near Bulli," Insp Bartlett said.
The Illawarra is quickly drying out and with more hot weather predicted firefighters are urging people to be prepared, know what fire danger ratings mean and create a bushfire survival plan to help protect their family, pets and home.
"It's drying out and this warmer weather we're getting in the next couple of days and next week and there's no significant rain forecast," Insp Bartlett said.
"It'll continue to dry out in coming weeks."
Stay up-to-date with fires in your area on the Hazards Near Me app.
