Bureau's safety warnings to pilots after investigation into fatal Appin crash

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
December 13 2023 - 10:56am
A firefighter at the scene of the plane crash on December 27, 2022, the day after the accident. Picture by Sylvia Liber
A firefighter at the scene of the plane crash on December 27, 2022, the day after the accident. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The transport safety investigator says a fatal crash involving an experimental kit plane near Appin on Boxing Day 2022 highlights important safety measures for pilots of such aircraft.

