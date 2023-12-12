Bureau's safety warnings to pilots after investigation into fatal Appin crash

The transport safety investigator says a fatal crash involving an experimental kit plane near Appin on Boxing Day 2022 highlights important safety measures for pilots of such aircraft.
The two pilots and co-owners of the amateur-built Glasair aircraft were killed when it crashed into bushland shortly after leaving the Wedderburn airstrip on the afternoon of December 26 last year.
The plane was powered by a Subaru car engine modified for use in an aircraft, and was originally assembled from a kit in the United States.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) found the accident occurred because the single-engine aircraft failed to climb high enough, but it could not determine why this was the case as the plane was destroyed by fire once it crashed.
After take-off from Wedderburn, witnesses saw the plane climb just high enough to clear terrain and trees at the end of the runway, before disappearing from view below the ridgeline.
The aircraft crashed about two minutes later, just 150 metres off Appin Road, first hitting trees before striking a large rock.
While the ATSB could not pinpoint the reason for the poor climb performance, the crash has highlighted important safety measures that pilots of such aircraft should undertake.
While the pilots killed in the Boxing Day crash were highly experienced in multi-engine fixed wing operations and held valid licences, the bureau found neither had recent experience in light, single-engine or amateur-built aircraft like the one they were flying that day.
The ATSB found their inexperience with their plane "limited their ability to effectively manage an in-flight emergency".
ATSB director for transport safety, Dr Stuart Godley, said pilots intending to fly such planes should be aware of possible differences in the systems and controls from conventional type-certified aircraft.
"They should also use familiarisation flights to better understand the systems, controls, and emergency operations specific to the aircraft they are flying, and they should use an appropriate aerodrome, and benign weather conditions, for these flights," Dr Godley said.
In its report, the ATSB said pilots should also consider transition training onto the same aircraft type or similar aircraft.
When pilots do not lodge a formal flight plan, they are also advised to leave a note with a responsible person who can contact authorities if the flight is late.
The plane crashed on the day of its first flight in Australia, which had been conducted earlier that morning from Bankstown to Temora in the Riverina region - even though the aircraft was not permitted to fly over built-up areas.
"Understanding the safety implications of regulatory permissions is vital so that experimental aircraft do not adversely affect the safety of third parties, such as other airspace users and people on the ground," Dr Godley said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.