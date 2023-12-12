Cordeaux Heights teenager hungry to make full impact with the Steelers

She had a taste of life as a Steeler this year. Now, young gun Tahlia O'Brien is looking forward to a full season with the Illawarra club in 2024.
NSW Rugby League last week announced that a number of women's competitions, including the Lisa Fiola Cup (under-17s), will be revamped next year.
The Cup, which was previously run as a four-round format in the space of a month, has now been upgraded to competition status in 2024. It will also be split into metropolitan and regional competitions.
It's a huge win for Cordeaux Heights teen O'Brien and her Steelers teammates, who were left hungry for more after dominating this year's Cup. They opened their account with a 30-10 victory over the Bulldogs, before claiming wins over Penrith (24-22), Wests Tigers (32-6) and the Sharks (70-0).
The upgrade has given the Illawarra side a pep in their step after recently starting pre-season training, before they claimed a win over St George in their first trial on Saturday.
"It's so good (to have a full competition) because it means us girls get to experience high-level footy and play against a variety of teams, and actually get a good run of it," O'Brien told the Mercury.
"They're recognising us girls as well as they do with the boys."
O'Brien's path to becoming a Steeler was not a direct one.
Her introduction to footy came via rugby union, when she was asked to fill in for her brother's team in a game at Campbelltown.
"I didn't have any gear, I literally played in trackies and joggers but I played the full game," the second-rower said with a laugh.
"Since then, I've played footy every week."
O'Brien has shown great promise in union, including being a key member of the region's representative side the Illawarrriors and becoming part of the NSW Waratahs women's set up.
The teenager started for the NSW under-15s team in a rugby sevens tournament against Queensland earlier this year, scoring a hat-trick of tries in their opening win and playing a key hand in NSW winning the series 4-0. She went on to pick up two player of the match awards and a second-place MVP award.
However, O'Brien is equally as passionate about her journey in rugby league, with 2024 marking her second campaign with the Steelers.
"I've been to get back into pre-season training because it's a great opportunity for us," the 16-year-old said.
"It's a good environment here, everyone is so friendly."
The Lisa Fiola Cup expansion comes as the Steelers are taking player expressions of interest for their 2024 Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership squad.
Pre-season training will start next month, with the competition scheduled to kick off in July.
