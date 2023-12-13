Man carried out 'humiliating' attack against homeless man in Wollongong

A teenager has told a court of his regret after he carried out a "nasty, persistent" assault against a vulnerable homeless man who took refuge at a Wollongong car park.
Logan Cassell-Stuart, 19, said he spiralled deeper into drug and alcohol use after his father's horrific rapes committed against two girls were "widely publicised" in the media.
"Sadly one of the triggers was his father's matter, which I had to deal with," Judge Andrew Haesler said.
"It was revealed during the sentencing proceedings that one of the reasons the [father Wayne Cassell] came across one of the girls ... was that he was in town looking for his son.
"Understandably, but not realistically, his son took some blame for what had occurred."
Cassell-Stuart pleaded guilty to recklessly causing grievous bodily harm to homeless man Arthur Raymond McCormack on September 15, 2022 - the attack carried out two weeks before his father's sentence.
The Corrimal man took to the stand at Wollongong District Court for sentence on Tuesday and said people started targeting him for his father's crimes.
"That's when I started doing drugs and spiralling," Cassell-Stuart said, adding if he could turn back time, "I wouldn't have drank, I wouldn't have taken drugs."
"Even speaking about it makes me sick," he said of his own offending.
He was bailed in July to allow him to demonstrate progress towards drug and mental health rehabilitation and to access NDIS supports that weren't available behind bars.
Judge Haesler said Cassell-Stuart carried out the hour-long assault against McCormack, 67, after he heard a baseless rumour about him.
"He knew the man and he knew where he slept - in the Wollongong Railway Station car park," the judge said.
Wearing steel-capped boots, Cassell-Stuart confronted McCormack who was asleep in the car park's stairwell and unleashed a "humiliating" assault, kicking him several times.
He filmed part of the attack which left McCormack with serious injuries, including several cuts to his face and hematomas.
"By the end of the assault the victim was bloodied around the head, as were the offenders work boots," the judge said.
Cassell-Stuart then told train staff there was a homeless man in the car park who needed assistance, saying "I found him like that".
McCormack told the staff member that came to his aid that Cassell-Stuart was his attacker.
Judge Haesler acknowledged Cassell-Stuart had made progress towards rehabilitation and sentenced him to two-and-a-half years jail, with a non-parole period of 10 months.
Having served 10 months on remand, Cassell-Stuart walked from court on parole.
"I warn you that if you commit any serious offences, you will be put into jail," the judge said.
