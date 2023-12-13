Wollongong's science super student Zac tops the state in HSC subject

Zac Thompson is the pride of the Illawarra after topping the state in a Higher School Certificate science course.
He was the region's sole representative among the 126 other "first in course" high achievers at the University of Western Sydney ceremony.
The Smith's Hill High School graduate was awarded first place in the subject investigating science on December 13.
He studied a trio of science subjects in year 12: investigating science, physics, and chemistry.
"[I've liked science] since I was quite young ... I love how it's unchanging and how it can describe everything around us," Zac said.
Walking to the stage to accept the award, with his mum and grandparents proudly watching on, felt "unreal", Zac said.
The 17-year-old plans to study physics and engineering at the University of NSW in 2024.
Deputy Premier and Education Minister Prue Car congratulated the graduates who were awarded first in a HSC course.
"[They] should feel proud of the dedication they have shown and the skill they have displayed throughout this year," she said.
"Reaching a first in course mark is a fantastic achievement, and I hope all our students can take time to celebrate their work over the summer break."
Zac is one of 2952 students enrolled in the investigating science subject across the state.
"It's about scientific process and understanding scientific processes as they are now and as they have been historically ... how certain things are investigated, how they are observed and how they are tested," Zac said.
The subject is designed to complement other science HSC courses and students engage in biology, chemistry, earth sciences and physics.
Students "explor[e] the ethical, social, economic and political influences on science and scientific research in the modern world", according to the NSW Education website.
Smith's Hill High School's relieving principal Nicole Kaiserfeld said the school is "exceptionally proud and delighted".
"He's a very talented student who's worked exceptionally hard in all of his academic endeavours and clearly, he has definitely shown his talent in the investigating science subject," she said.
Both Zac and Ms Kaiserfeld thanked the school's investigating science teacher Andrew Smith for his support.
"[Mr Smith] has actually got quite a tradition and a success in the investigating science area and has also received a first place in previous years in this subject which definitely highlights his exceptional teaching capacity," Ms Kaiserfeld said.
First in course by the numbers:
Students can access their HSC results at 6am and ATAR results at 9am on December 14, 2023.
The NSW all round, top and distinguished achievers will be announced at midday on the same day.
