Here are our five burning questions around St George Illawarra Dragons

2023 may be winding down, however, there is still plenty of heat surrounding St George Illawarra.
While the Dragons are in the back-end of their training block before taking a break for Christmas, there is a lot to ponder about the side - and their ambitions - for the 2024 NRL season.
Here are five of the most pressing questions currently surrounding the Red V:
Talatau 'Junior' Amone may have narrowly escaped time behind bars for a violent rooftop hammer attack, but there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding his future with the Dragons.
Amone and his father Talatau 'Senior' were sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Monday following a two-day hearing in October. The pair were found guilty of a raft of charges stemming from the November 2022 attack, including common counts of intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Amone was sentenced to two years' imprisonment, to be served in the community by way of an intensive correction order. He must also perform 300 hours of unpaid community service work.
The five-eighth was stood down by St George Illawarra in October. On Monday, the club released a statement saying they would work closely with the NRL Integrity Unit to "determine the appropriate next steps".
How that next phase looks remains a mystery to the public, with rumours swirling that Amone could be suspended from playing for several weeks, while others suggest that he could be de-registered by the NRL.
The 21-year-old - alongside teammate Tyrell Sloan and the now-departed Jayden Sullivan - were once viewed as key cogs in the future for St George Illawarra.
For now, the Red V will continue to play the waiting game with the Amone situation.
There's not many more NRL players who endured more public scrutiny than Ben Hunt in 2023.
The drama all started in June when it emerged that the Dragons captain had asked the club for an early release from his contract - eight months after inking a two-year extension with the Red V.
The mid-2023 speculation came after the club sacked head coach - and Hunt's good mate - Anthony Griffin.
Hunt was denied his request, but the speculation ramped up again in September when media reports resurfaced again that the halfback was keen to move to a Queensland club ahead of the 2024 season.
The 33-year-old had also repeatedly stated that he remains a St George Illawarra player at this stage, while coach Shane Flanagan has since confirmed that Hunt will stay in Wollongong next year.
"It's a tricky one, the media can sometimes get the answers that they want and I think sometimes they've done that with Ben. But Ben will be here next year, he's confirmed that," Flanagan said in late September.
"To all the supporters out there, I'll work hard with Ben and Ben will work hard in the off season."
While Hunt will be in the Red V jersey in 2024, it remains to be seen if the Queensland State of Origin representative will play at peak level.
His form ebbed and flowed throughout this season - after a stellar 2022 campaign - and he is set to have a new halves partner, with recruit Kyle Flanagan likely to don the No.6 jersey.
There's been plenty of positivity surrounding Shane Flanagan since his appointment as Dragons head coach in mid-June, highlighted by veterans Jack de Belin and Hunt returning early to pre-season training.
However, will that good news bubble translate into success in 2024?
Red V fans have been starved of much glory in recent history, with their NRL side not making a finals appearance since 2018 (they were knocked out in week two by the Rabbitohs).
A further deep dive into their ladder finishes in the past few seasons makes for grim reading.
2019: 15th
2020: 12th
2021: 11th
2022: 10th
2023: 16th.
But Flanagan sees plenty of good signs inside the Dragons system.
The veteran coach has promised to deliver success for the Dragons, and he has the runs on the board after guiding Cronulla to the 2016 premiership.
The club's faithful will have their fingers - and toes - crossed that he can do the same for St George Illawarra.
The question mark over who will be the Dragons custodian next season seems to be an annual debate between Red V fans.
Just over 12 months ago, the chatter was about whether Cody Ramsey or Sloan should wear the No.1 jersey, before Ramsey being unexpectedly diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowl condition, in late 2022 put the debate to bed.
Fast forward to December 2023 and there seems to be another two-horse race to become St George Illawarra's first-choice fullback.
A roller-coaster NRL campaign by Sloan has put a target on the 21-year-old's back, with centre Zac Lomax emerging as a potential replacement to don the No.1.
He is certainly no stranger to the role.
Lomax was promised that he would get first crack at being the club's custodian when he signed a six-year extension with the Dragons in late 2019, and has worn the jumper at times over the past few years.
Another option that has emerged for coach Flanagan is Corey Allan, who joined the club on a one-year deal this week.
The 25-year-old is a versatile back who has played at fullback, centre and wing since making his debut in 2019, playing 63 NRL games for the Rabbitohs, Bulldogs and Roosters. He also donned the No1. jersey in a winning State of Origin decider for Queensland in 2020.
With Jack Bird signalling his intent to return to the centres in 2024, there's certainly no shortage of outside backs options for Flanagan.
Speaking of Shane Flanagan, he has certainly divided opinion in regards to recruitment since taking the reins as Dragons coach.
The half-full crowd are happy that 'Flanno' has been so transparent through the media, revealing recruits that he wants to see at the club in the next few years. These names have included Addin Fonua-Blake, Joey Manu, Tom Dearden, Heilum Luki and Super Rugby star Hugh Renton.
Conversely, the half-empty crowd want results immediately, and the Dragons only have three recruits next to their name this off-season: Kyle Flanagan, Hame Sele and Corey Allan.
It's been a tad underwhelming so far, however, opinion could change swiftly if Flanagan can secure the services of at least one or two players mentioned above.
St George Illawarra have reportedly tabled a four-year, $4.5 million deal for Fonua-Blake's services, and their chances have been boosted with the Bulldogs rumoured to have pulled out of the chase for the hulking forward.
If successful, the 28-year-old would add much-needed starch to the Dragons' engine room, particularly if they can also snare Cowboys second-rower Luki - who was reportedly shown the Red V's facility in Wollongong this week.
Luki's teammate Dearden would also be another huge addition to the club, as a potential long-term successor to Ben Hunt.
However, for now, Dragons fans will need to remain patient.
