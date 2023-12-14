Nine months after election, 'glimmer of hope' fades for rundown Wollongong nurses

Illawarra nurses say their working conditions are worse than ever, with the vast majority feeling burnt out and underpaid.
After a "glimmer of hope" at the start of the year, local nurses say they are ending 2023 "hanging on by the skin of their teeth".
They are more exhausted and overworked thanks to the record demand at hospitals and a push to get people through the hospital quickly, and union delegates say their members are becoming impatient as they wait for Labor's promised staffing ratios to be implemented.
"We had that little glimmer of hope when the state election happened and Labor got in," Wollongong Hospital Nurses and Midwives Association (NSW NMA) branch president Bianca Vergouw said.
"We understand it will take time, but people were really excited that maybe something will change - but we're nine months down the track and we're not seeing any change."
"We still feel underpaid and unsupported, and we're still working short most shifts. For people working on the floor, they just walk into work and nothing has changed. The morale we're seeing is really low."
"Nurses are hanging on by the skin of their teeth, waiting for something positive."
In a recent survey, less than one in five Illawarra nurses said they were paid fairly for what they do, while more than four in five said they were burned out by their work.
Only 22 per cent of local nurses in the People Matters survey, which is done in every NSW public services sector, said senior managers listened to employees, and the same low amount believed their organisation would listen to the results of the survey.
One in four said they believed their senior managers supported the career advancement of all employees.
The results for nurses were worse than the district-wide results, which also highlighted broader staff concerns about pay, burnout and senior management.
NSWNMA branch vice-president Emma Gedge said nurses and midwives had strengthened their relationship with the hospitals's new senior nursing management - who had actively worked to help fix problems in the hospital - but that there was a level of distrust about the annual survey.
She said the results about pay and burnout were expected, given working conditions, but said those showing nurses did not believe their survey results would be acted on were a concern.
"All of this speaks to psychological injury and that's what we're at risk of every day that we go into work," she said
"We understand our pay rise [awarded by the new Labor government this year] was the biggest pay rise we've had in many years, but it's still only four per cent.
"So you're basically being told you're not worth very much, but to go into this massively traumatic environment where you don't feel supported by your senior manager, you don't feel you have a voice and where you don't feel that when you have a concern that it's actually going to be acted on.
"That's a massive recipe for disaster."
She said it was galling for nurses to have accepted a four per cent pay rise with the promise that there would be action of safe staffing ratios, and to still have no action of staffing levels in hospitals while watching other professions being offered much bigger wage increases.
"We need a pay rise that reflects the value of nurses and midwives and what we actually do," she said.
"And we will be on the streets for that for our next claim. There's a lot of anger there."
The Mercury asked Health Minister Ryan Park, who yesterday announced paramedics will receive a 25 per cent pay rise over four years, about the progress being made by Labor to improve nurses working conditions.
In the lead up to the NSW election, Mr Park told local nurses that safe staffing would be his first priority if given the job as health minister.
A NSW Government spokesperson responded, saying paramedics were a "special case".
"Paramedics are a unique and special case because their industrial award has not kept up with the clinical paramedicine work they are now undertaking," they said.
"The wage increase recognises over 15 years of changes to the roles and responsibilities of paramedics including taking on clinical and pharmacological interventions through 60 new protocols ranging from stroke, mental health, emergency department avoiding and death verification."
They said nurses would have the chance to negotiate their award next year through the industrial system, and that the government was working closely with union representatives to "deliver on seismic structural reforms to foster a supported and capable workforce".
"Nurses care for and treat patients often in the most distressing of circumstances, which has not been helped by 12 years of underinvestment in our state's health workforce," the spokesperson said.
"Since taking office, we have saved the jobs of 1,112 nurses; begun work to implement safe staffing levels including funding of an additional 1,200 nurses and midwives in our hospitals; establishing the Safe Staffing Levels Taskforce and abolishing the wages cap.
"These are ambitious reforms the NSW Government will achieve by listening to and working with our frontline staff."
In a message to staff about the People Matters survey, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District chief executive Margot Mains said she was pleased about positive results regarding ethics and values, how the district provides job purpose and manages risk.
She also noted there were "areas where we need to focus more attention".
"This includes the perception of leadership and strategic oversight across the district, specifically around setting direction, executing strategy, shaping culture, inspiring purpose and delivering results," she said.
