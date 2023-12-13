Sam Goodman vows to 'take off' Zhong Lui's head in No Limit blockbuster

Sam Goodman says he will "get this guy out of there" when he fights Chinese southpaw Zhong Lui as he headlines his first No Limit card in Sydney on Friday night.
Albion Park's super bantamweight star will look to keep his unbeaten record in tact (16-0) when he enters the ring at The Star Sydney against another unbeaten fighter, Lui (19-0).
Speaking to Fox Sports after No Limit's press conference on Wednesday, Goodman vowed to have his arm raised after claiming another victory.
"I've worked very hard for this moment and I always knew this opportunity would come. I've dreamed of nights like this since I was a kid, and it's great to finally fulfil that (dream) of being a main event," the 25-year-old said.
"I've analysed what I've seen of him (Lui) and he looks good, he looks very handy. He's a southpaw and he's got plenty of tricks. But it's another world-ranked opponent, which puts me in good stead for my first opportunity to become world champion.
"But I'm looking to get this guy out of there. I'll put the pressure on, put the pace on and look to take his head off... I know that I'll perform on Friday night and get the job done in good fashion."
The bout comes less than two months after Goodman claimed a unanimous win over Miguel Flores on the Gold Coast. It will be his fourth fight of 2023, after proving too slick for former IBF champion TJ Doheny in March and scoring a split decision win over the previously unbeaten Ra'eese Aleem in June.
The Illawarra talent has been keeping busy as he risks a mandatory shot at the winner of the undisputed title fight between the sport's pound-for-pound megastars, Japan's Nayoye Inoue or Marlon Tapales from the Phillippines.
However, Goodman's focus for now remains on Friday night's bout, and he has the backing of Australian boxing great and commentator, Jeff Fenech.
"To all of the Sam Goodman fans, my tip is to back Sam by knockout," he said.
"He hasn't lost many rounds at all in his fights and to do that - to be able to dictate these guys the way that he has - is very special. I can't wait to see him fight on Friday night.
"He's on the biggest stage that he's been on so far, he's the main event, and I think he'll go out there and get a spectacular knockout."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.