Lake Illawarra offenders on run after alleged assault and larceny crimes

Three people alleged to have committed a string of assault and larceny offences are on the run and police are looking for the public's help to find them.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers released these rap sheets in the hope the public will help them track down the alleged offenders.
The youngest person is 18-year-old Kalan McPhee, then 29-year-old Dylan Jones with the oldest, Kendall Deem, 41, wanted for alleged assault offence.
Dylan Jones is known to frequent the Unanderra and Woonona areas.
Kendall Deem is known to frequent the Port Kembla and Cringila areas.
Kalan McPhee is known to frequent the Campbelltown and Wollongong areas
Anyone with information about these wanted people is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5399.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.