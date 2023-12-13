Sister of slain mum charged with alleged role in Warrawong brawl

The sister of Kristie Mcbride who was allegedly fatally stabbed by a minor during a Warrawong street fight has been charged with her alleged role in the fracas.
Kristie's sister Carly Mcbride, 37, appeared before Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, charged with affray and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Kristie Mcbride was stabbed in the alleged brawl on the Warrawong street where Carly lives about 6.30pm on November 22. Kristie succumbed to her injuries at Wollongong Hospital on December 1.
A 15-year-old girl has been charged with her murder. The minor faced Port Kembla Children's Court on Tuesday and did not apply for bail, which was formally refused.
Defence lawyer Olivia Slade said Carly Mcbride is yet to enter formal pleas to her charges.
Tendered court papers state Mcbride allegedly used or threatened unlawful violence towards three minors "by conduct such that a person of reasonable firmness ... would have feared for their safety".
It's alleged Mcbride was armed with a metal baseball bat to intimidate those who descended upon Wegit Way on November 22.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Thackray said the matter would be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions and requested an adjournment to allow this to happen.
Her bail will continue and she is next listed to appear on January 17.
The court previously heard a large-scale brawl between two groups of minors was organised via an Instagram group chat before it broke out.
Strike Force Galmarra detectives have so far charged a total of six minors and one adult, being Carly Mcbride, in relation to the November 22 ordeal.
Three of the minors remain behind bars.
