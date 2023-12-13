Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

St George Illawarra continue to bolster squad for 2024 NRLW season

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
December 13 2023 - 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons forward Madison Mulhall takes on North Queensland's defensive line during a NRLW game earlier this year. Picture by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images
Dragons forward Madison Mulhall takes on North Queensland's defensive line during a NRLW game earlier this year. Picture by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

St George Illawarra have bolstered their stocks for next year's NRLW campaign, with three more players inking fresh deals with the Red V.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from AFL
More from sports
St George Illawarra continue to bolster squad for 2024 NRLW season
Dragons forward Madison Mulhall takes on North Queensland's defensive line during a NRLW game earlier this year. Picture by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images
It comes as they aim to return to the NRLW finals next year.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Sam Goodman vows to 'take off' Zhong Lui's head in No Limit blockbuster
Sam Goodman has his eyes on the prize heading into Friday night's bout with China's Zhong Lui. Picture by Mark Evans/No Limit Boxing
The 25-year-old is looking to keep his unbeaten fight record in tact.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Cordeaux Heights teenager hungry to make full impact with the Steelers
Tahlia O'Brien is looking forward to a big year ahead with the Steelers Lisa Fiola Cup side. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The Lisa Fiola Cup (U/17s girls) will be revamped next year.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Wollongong Wolves learn their fate with 2024 NPL fixture release
The Wolves will start the 2024 National Premier League season with two away trips. Picture by Adam McLean
The Wolves will start with two away trips first up.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.