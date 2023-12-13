St George Illawarra continue to bolster squad for 2024 NRLW season

St George Illawarra have bolstered their stocks for next year's NRLW campaign, with three more players inking fresh deals with the Red V.
The Dragons announced on Wednesday that Kaarla Cowan, Madison Mulhall and Tayla Curtis had all signed one-year extensions with the club, as head coach Jamie Soward continues to shape his squad for 2024.
Headlining the list of re-signings is Cowan, 25, who made her NRLW debut for the Red V in round two. The versatile forward went on to make four appearances for the side in 2023.
Second-rower Muhall started in the final three games of their campaign, while back-rower Curtis missed the entire season due to an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.
The news comes as the Dragons aim to return to the NRLW finals next year.
"Kaarla showed her versatility last year in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership and when she got her chance in NRLW. I'm looking forward to her using that utility value and pushing for that chance to be a starting No.9," Soward said.
"Madi burst onto the scene last year. She's one of those people that every team should have; a hard worker, an astute student of the game who looks after her body. I think that we'll see her in the middle this year and she's definitely one that we've loved bringing through our junior pathways.
"I think the excitement levels around Tayla are piquing for everyone, we're really interested in how she's going to go. After a long layoff and that injury, I think that, for her, being around that team environment and just training is going to be the start of hopefully a long career.
"We're looking forward to seeing her around training with the team. I think she's going to make a big impact on and off the field for our club."
The trio of re-signings comes a fortnight after Shenai Lendill, Sara Sautia and Sophie Clancy all inked contract extensions that will keep them at the Red V until the end of the 2025 season.
Other key players to recommit to the Dragons this off-season include captain Raecene McGregor, star fullback Teagan Berry, centre Bobbi Law, and forwards Tara McGrath-West, Angela Teakaraanga-Katoa and Jamilee Bright.
