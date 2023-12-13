Director brings experience of living with disability to service provider board

One of the Illawarra's longest running disability service providers has welcomed a new director who herself has lived experience of disability.
Kimberlee Brooker has joined the board of the Cram Foundation, which provides support for people with high or complex care needs.
Ms Brooker works as an estates and legal officer for Guide Dogs NSW/ACT and has been blind since she was a young child.
She said it was really important for disability service providers to have experience of disability represented on their boards and within their organisations.
"I just hope that with my lived experience I can bring a different point of view I guess to the board," Ms Brooker said.
"Everyone has different experiences and reasons why they are on the board, but I think I've experienced it - I've been blind since five years old, so 20 or so years - so I think I can just bring a different view to the board and hopefully bring some change throughout the organisations that's in the best interests of the participants."
Karen Burdett, the chief executive officer of the Cram Foundation, said the board had been discussing the importance of having someone with lived experience to provide input into the governance of the organisation.
While the organisation spoke with participants and families, and recently started a reference group to facilitate feedback, Ms Burdett said it was important to have someone with lived experience involved in decision-making and service delivery, and even challenging existing mindsets and processes.
She said the organisation had looked at the Disability Royal Commission recommendations, which had a strong focus on ensuring people with disability had a seat at the table in governance.
"For us, it was a real 'aha' moment... looking at it and going, 'we need to be doing much better in regards to that'," Ms Burdett said.
She said the organisation was "delighted" with Ms Brooker's application to join the board.
"As a younger woman who is also working in the community services sector, her background... as a solicitor and her experience, so she comes with all of those great qualities in terms of merit, but at the same time that lived experience and a real passion for inclusion for people with disability," Ms Burdett said.
Following the Disability Royal Commission and NDIS Review, Ms Burdett said there was a lot of scope for change within the Cram Foundation's operations and there was no one better to help guide some of those decisions than someone who knew what it was to live with disability.
Even just in joining the board, Ms Brooker has prompted the Cram Foundation to consider the ways in which its information, spaces and processes are accessible and inclusive - for example, whether documents are readable for her screen reader, or whether there is outdoor space for her guide dog, Gilbert.
Ms Brooker lives in Picton but grew up in the Wollongong area, attending Oak Flats High School before studying law at the University of Wollongong.
She wound up joining the Cram Foundation's board of directors after someone she knew contacted her to tell her the organisation was looking for someone with lived experience.
"I had wanted to get experience on a board for some time, but I guess getting your foot in the door somewhere is quite difficult, especially if you have a disability, so... it was a great opportunity at that point," Ms Brooker said.
