Here's where Wollongong recycle bins have gone and what has replaced them

Council workers have been installing a mass of specially designed crates to red bins scattered around parks between Stanwell Park and Windang.
They are not there for lost property items, but rather a place to pop recyclable cans and bottles that are considered gold to thrifty people keen to cash in the 10 cents, and will replace yellow recycle bins.
A Wollongong Council spokesman said the crates will also improve safety by "discouraging people from rummaging through bins".
One hundred recycling baskets in total will be installed at Stanwell Park, Austinmer, Thirroul, Sandon Point, Bulli, Woonona, East Corrimal, Corrimal, Towradgi, Fairy Meadow, Stuart Park, Flagstaff Point, Port Kembla, Windang, Holborn Park, Koonawarra Bay and Kanahooka Point.
"As part of our summer cleansing program, Wollongong City Council is trialing the addition of container baskets attached to waste bins at our busy ocean and lake foreshore areas," the spokesman said.
"These cages will allow community members to recycle cans and bottles that were otherwise destined for landfill."
He said previously they had trialed recycling bins at popular foreshore areas but found contamination rates too high, so instead, these will be trialed in some local parks.
"In addition to saving containers from landfill, the baskets will improve safety by discouraging people from rummaging through bins."
