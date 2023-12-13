Thirroul Butchers re-sign majority of grand final winning squad for 2024

The grand final defence is well and truly underway for Thirroul Butchers.
The reigning Illawarra Rugby League champions have retained the majority of their grand final winning squad as they look to go back-to-back in 2024.
A total of 13 of Jarrod Costello's grand final winning team have re-committed to go again for the Butchers. In keeping with the traditional club culture, Thirroul has also signed local junior Nelson Sharp who comes from a stint at Mittagong and Mounties.
Players re-signed for 2024 include: Hayden Crosland, Tarje Whitford, Jarrod Boyle, Brad Deitz, Ammon Cairney, Kaleb Hocking, Dane Courtney, Jye Patterson, Steve Marsters, Marcus Moore, Sione Afemui, Bryden Rutledge and Michael Mouawad.
Thirroul coach Costello said it was crucial to keep the majority of the team together going forward.
"It was really important. We wanted to keep as many of the side as we could," he said.
"You're never able to keep everyone. People move on with their lives but we managed to keep a really high percentage which is pleasing for us.
"It was a great season and there was a lot of belief in our group throughout the year. We were losing games by one point, two points with five, six, seven guys out on those occasions. There was never any doubt in our mind when we got everyone available we were going to be hard to beat.
"Just looking back it's just pleasing and just really grateful for everyone's commitment throughout the year and we were able to get it done."
Costello added that the strong club culture at the Butchers was one of the main reasons why they were able to re-sign the majority of their squad.
"It's one thing that we pride ourselves on is that club culture. We've got a fair share of our local juniors playing and we're just trying to maintain that and be a place where people want to come and play and enjoy their footy."
It was a 'footy fairytale' as Thirroul overhauled a halftime deficit to outlast Collegians 24-18 and claim their first premiership since 2014.
After trailing 18-12 at the break, second half tries to Jye Patterson and Monty Raper put the Butchers ahead 24-18 which was enough for Costello's men.
The grand final win was made even more special considering Thirroul scraped into finals in fourth position.
The Butchers recently celebrated their 110-year anniversary Bulli Tops' Panorama House.
More than 200 people attended the event, with participants catching up to share old stories and celebrate everything about the popular Illawarra League club.
Club president Brett Jones said following the evening that the club was in a strong spot.
"We're in a pretty good spot. We had a good backing from Club Thirroul, who are owned by Ryde Eastwood Leagues Club, plus we rely heavily on all of our businesses, which we have done for years," Jones said in June.
"And we also have a really good junior league coming through as well."
