Woonona barber accused of peddling cocaine secures high-stakes $1m bail

A Mangerton father who allegedly peddled cocaine from his Woonona barber shop has been granted a high-stakes bail with a $1 million surety hanging over his head.
Troy Upward, 41, was arrested and charged on November 23 with supplying a commercial quantity of drugs and two counts of supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.
His alleged upline supplier, Zieke Francis Lyons, was charged with supplying a commercial amount of a prohibited drug and two counts of each of supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug and possessing a prohibited drug.
Upward, the owner of Black Diamond Barber Shop, failed in his first release application, however, he was granted bail after making a second bid at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Tendered court documents state Upward and Lyons were "heavy cocaine users" who allegedly dealt the drug to fuel their own dependency.
Detectives allegedly monitored the pair's phone calls in which they allegedly discussed the sale of cocaine using code words like 'G' (a gram) and 'occas' (an ounce).
Police will allege Lyons supplied 280 grams of cocaine to Upward with a street value of $84,000, which Upward would then sell to his own customer base.
The pair allegedly met at Upward's barber shop or Lyons' address between September 18 and November 23 to facilitate transactions.
It's alleged Upward was monitored supplying cocaine on no less than eight occasions, obtaining $16,000 for five of those alleged sales.
Plain clothes police officers arrived at the barber shop on the Princes Highway, Woonona and allegedly seized $16,000 in cash and several vials of steroids.
In court, lawyer James Howell argued Lyons who is "higher up in the supply chain" had since been granted bail, adding an acceptable person was able to forfeit a $1 million surety on Upward's behalf.
Mr Howell proposed a set of "extremely strict" bail conditions.
Magistrate Claire Girotto opted to grant Upward's release and warned "any breach ... will lead him straight back into custody".
Upward must immediately attend the Illawarra Drug and Alcohol Service, not leave the house between 8pm and 6am without his wife, and forfeit the six-figure surety.
He must also obtain a mental health care plan, not go near any departure point, only possess one mobile phone, and not use any encrypted messaging apps.
Upward's matter was adjourned to January 10 to review whether he is complying with his orders. Lyons will return to court on January 24.
