A suburb offering home buyers "bang for your buck" has experienced the region's strongest price growth throughout 2023, a new report reveals.
Meanwhile, one of the region's most expensive suburbs actually had a slight dip in house values this year.
The pressure of climbing interest rates, stretched affordability, and the "fixed rate cliff" stress tested the housing market through 2023, however resilience largely prevailed, CoreLogic's Best of the Best report has revealed.
The annual report spotlights top performing suburbs, including throughout the Illawarra.
CoreLogic's head of research Eliza Owen said home values were broadly resilient under these conditions, however, there were some signs that high housing costs were biting with 2024 expected to be far more subdued for capital growth.
Lake Illawarra experienced the strongest 12-month growth in values for houses in the Illawarra with 13.4 per cent.
The suburb's houses now have a median value of $815,927.
Matt Hutchinson from First National Real Estate Coastside Shellharbour said he would attribute the suburb's popularity to price-point, as well as access to the lake and transport.
He cited the example of the recent sale of 12 Albert Street, Lake Illawarra for $570,000.
The home had reportedly in the same family since the 1970s, and while in a "state of disrepair" found a first home buyer willing to get their hands dirty in order to get into the market.
"We were inundated with interest," Mr Hutchinson said. "The buyers were from the Shire, a young couple who were looking to move down here, and it was at a price-point where they could add their own value but still have a good backyard."
He said the suburb typically attracted first home buyers and investors.
"Compared to say, Barrack Heights or Warilla, Lake Illawarra is catching up now, especially (properties) on the west side of Shellharbour Road," Mr Hutchinson said.
"There are bigger blocks and older houses that people can add their own touch to.
"There are younger people coming in and seeing opportunities with some of those older houses."
Regarding Lake Illawarra's considerable growth, Ms Owen said the market more broadly has skewed toward "bang for your buck" markets over aspirational markets this year, with the second half of 2023 seeing much more resilience at the low end.
"I think it's one that would be incredibly popular with retirees looking for a more affordable lifestyle market, as well as first home buyers," she said.
The report also measured the smallest 12-month growth in values for houses in the region.
Gerringong, which has a median house value of $1,585,727 and is therefore the third most expensive suburb in the region, topped the list with a 3.7 per cent drop in values over the past 12 months.
Kate Morgan from Ray White Gerringong said the main shift they had seen within the suburb was there had been more turnover in the entry-level sections, "which will obviously shift your average price down".
"That's the section of the market that's moving the quickest at the moment," she said.
"But also, when you've gone through such a peak over a number of years, there's only really one way for prices to go, to readjust themselves.
"There is a lot more moving within the Gerringong area again... Through the peak it was moving too fast, so you couldn't really buy and sell (in the same market) and know what was happening, whereas you can now."
Ms Owen said Gerringong hasn't really budged much this year despite high interest rates, and it's a suburb that's much more placed for demand from wealthy families seeking larger homes.
"I don't expect this to be an area many first home buyers are breaking into, unless they are going for something more modest, like a unit," she said.
