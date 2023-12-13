Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Lake Illawarra the suburb with strongest price growth in the Illawarra

Brendan Crabb
By Brendan Crabb
Updated December 14 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Illawarra experienced strong house price growth this year. Highlighted is the home at 12 Albert Street, which sold earlier this year. Picture: Supplied
Lake Illawarra experienced strong house price growth this year. Highlighted is the home at 12 Albert Street, which sold earlier this year. Picture: Supplied

A suburb offering home buyers "bang for your buck" has experienced the region's strongest price growth throughout 2023, a new report reveals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Crabb

Brendan Crabb

Illawarra/South Coast property reporter

I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.