Ryan Park's relief as paramedic boycott ends with historic 25 per cent pay deal

For months, the increasingly fraught relationship between paramedics and the NSW Government has plagued Keira MP Ryan Park in his role of Health Minister.
But on Wednesday, he could breathe easy, as the government and Health Services Union agreed to a historic pay deal that will give almost 5000 paramedics - including more than 200 Illawarra workers - an average wage increase of 25 per cent over four years.
Joining Treasurer Daniel Mookhey and the HSU's leadership to announce the agreement on Wednesday, a relieved-looking Mr Park said he would "sleep better tonight" after "challenging days" on the job in recent weeks.
He acknowledged tense negotiations with the union, saying "We probably owe each other a beer."
The union has been campaigning for two years to have its members' pay overhauled, to recognise the wide range of roles paramedics now take on.
In its most recent industrial action, 2000 paramedics across the state did not renew their professional registration - donning red shirts saying ambulance driver instead of their usual blue - which would have meant they were unable to attend triple-zero calls from January 1.
This reached boiling point on the weekend when paramedics rejected an average 19 per cent pay rise offer and refused to call off their boycott.
Mr Park warned this would bring the state's emergency response to the brink on New Year's Eve.
On Wednesday, he joked he hoped there would be 100 per cent registration among paramedics by the end of afternoon after paramedics voted to end their boycott.
"Obviously paramedics will now start the registration process," he said.
"We're, I think, sitting around about 60 per cent registered."
One of the HSU's lead delegates Tess Oxley, from Wollongong, said the historic pay deal restored pride among her colleagues - and would make it easier to bump into Mr Park around Wollongong.
"I've been receiving text messages since we started the vote and people are really happy," she said.
"People are so proud that they can go and look after their community and know that they're being properly recognised for that."
She said paramedics who had taken part in the boycott would incur a $30 late fee, but would be registered to work by New Year's Day.
"I live in the health minister's electorate, and I look forward now to being able to bump into him at my local and being able to actually smile and say hi and have a drink together," she said.
HSU NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said paramedics fought "tirelessly and bravely" for the pay rise, adding "nobody believed this could happen".
"The HSU is a robust fighting union," Mr Hayes said.
"We believe this campaign has been a textbook example of making a case, campaigning hard, exerting pressure and ultimately emerging victorious."
While the average pay rise for paramedics is 25 per cent over four years, increases will range from 11 to 29 per cent depending on paramedics' experience and grading.
The union says the deal will give a typical year six paramedic a base salary pay increase from $79,737 to $88,082 on January 1. By July 2026, the same paramedic will earn $103,361 as their base pay.
The base pay of critical care paramedics will increase from $98,390 to $127,261, the union said, while the base pay of a specialist year three paramedic increases from $90,711 to $117,328.
The government said it had funded the four-year agreement - which will cost $500 million - from "the Essential Services Fund and savings from the Health portfolio including through savings associated with recruitment challenges".
